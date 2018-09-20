medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Understanding into Aging

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 20, 2018 at 5:43 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study can help understand the effects of aging on neuroplasticity in the primary auditory cortex.

They say you can't teach old dogs new tricks, but new research shows you can teach an old rat new sounds, even if the lesson doesn't stick very long.
New Understanding into Aging
New Understanding into Aging

Researchers at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital (The Neuro) of McGill University examined the effects of aging on neuroplasticity in the primary auditory cortex, the part of the brain that processes auditory information. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain's ability to modify its connections and function in response to environmental demands, an important process in learning.

Plasticity in the young brain is very strong as we learn to map our surroundings using the senses. As we grow older, plasticity decreases to stabilize what we have already learned. This stabilization is partly controlled by a neurotransmitter called gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA), which inhibits neuronal activity. This role of GABA was discovered by K.A.C. Elliot and Ernst Florey at The Neuro in 1956.

First author Dr. Mike Cisneros-Franco and lab director Dr. Étienne de Villers-Sidani wanted to test the hypothesis that plasticity stabilization processes become dysregulated as we age. They ran an experiment where rats were exposed to audio tones of a specific frequency to measure how neurons in the primary auditory cortex adapt their responses to the tones.

They found that tone exposure caused neurons in older adult rats to become increasingly sensitized to the frequency, but this did not happen in younger adult rats. The effect in the older adult rats quickly disappeared after exposure, showing that plasticity was indeed dysregulated. However, by increasing the levels of the GABA neurotransmitter in another group of older rats, the exposure-induced plastic changes in the auditory cortex lasted longer.

These findings suggest the brain's ability to adapt its functional properties does not disappear as we age. Rather, they provide evidence that plasticity is, in fact, increased but dysregulated in the aged brain because of reduced GABA levels. Overall, the findings suggest that increasing GABA levels may improve the retention of learning in the aging brain.

"Our work showed that the aging brain is, contrary to a widely-held notion, more plastic than the young adult brain," says Cisneros-Franco. "On the flip side, this increased plasticity meant that any changes achieved through stimulation or training were unstable: both easy to achieve and easy to reverse."

"However, we also showed that it is possible to reduce this instability using clinically available drugs. Researchers and clinicians may build upon this knowledge to develop rehabilitation strategies to harness the full plastic potential of the aging brain."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Feeling Young Can Slow Down Brain Aging

Feeling Young Can Slow Down Brain Aging

Feeling young can improve brain health and slow down brain aging in elderly people. This shows subjective age may reflect brain aging.

Healthy Diet Can Protect Your Cells from Aging

Healthy Diet Can Protect Your Cells from Aging

Healthy diet can protect your cells, promote healthy cellular aging and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Age-Related Degeneration and Alzheimer's Disease Link Discovered

Age-Related Degeneration and Alzheimer's Disease Link Discovered

Aging causes aggregation of protein which triggers amyloid-β plaque aggregation, that is a characteristic feature of Alzheimer's disease.

Beetroot Juice Before Exercise can Keep Your Brain Younger

Beetroot Juice Before Exercise can Keep Your Brain Younger

Drinking beetroot juice an hour before exercising can improve the brain function. Beetroot juice improves oxygen supply to the brain, thus delaying brain aging.

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

More News on:

Ageing and Sleep Telomere Shortening And Ageing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to ...

 Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk is used to treat hairy cell leukemia (a form of chronic lymphocytic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive