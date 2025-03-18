About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Traveling? Don't Let Oropouche Virus Ruin Your Adventure

by Adeline Dorcas on Mar 18 2025 3:07 PM

Planning a trip to Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, or Cuba? Beware of the Oropouche virus—no vaccine, no treatment, only prevention! Stay protected from this mosquito-borne disease.

Traveling? Don`t Let Oropouche Virus Ruin Your Adventure
Traveling south this winter? Oropouche virus (sloth fever), a new infectious disease, has been found in travelers from Canada and the U.S. after visiting Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, and Cuba.
An article published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) provides an overview of the emerging Oropouche virus (1 Trusted Source
Oropouche virus

Go to source).


Sloth Fever: The Virus That's Moving Slowly But Surely
Sloth Fever: The Virus That's Moving Slowly But Surely
Oropouche virus, or "sloth fever," has shown recent outbreaks in South America and the Caribbean, and cases reported in the US and Europe.
Advertisement

Oropouche Virus: The Emerging Threat with Flu-Like Symptoms

Similar to viruses like dengue and Zika, Oropouche virus symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches. The incubation period is 3–10 days, and symptoms last 2–7 days and may recur weeks later in some people. The virus is transmitted by small biting midges and some mosquitoes.


Advertisement
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel vaccination calculator guides travelers on information about travel to 247 countries. Safe travel is the first step to enjoy your holiday or business ...

Don’t Let the Mosquitoes Bite: Prevent Oropouche Virus Infection

Wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito nets and insect repellents containing DEET can help prevent infection.


Advertisement
Oropouche Fever No Longer Confined To Villagers
Oropouche Fever No Longer Confined To Villagers
Brazil runs a serious risk of being afflicted by Oropouche, another virus that is widely distributed throughout South and Central America and the Caribbean.

No Vaccine for Oropouche Virus: Prevention is Your Best Defense

There are currently no vaccines or antivirals to prevent or treat Oropouche virus. Acetaminophen is recommended for symptom relief; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications should not be used.


Zika Fever
Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

Pregnant? Avoid Oropouche Virus Outbreak Areas

As with Zika virus, in pregnant people, Oropouche virus may cause miscarriage and microcephaly. Given these risks, The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that travelers take precautions to avoid insect bites, and that pregnant people or people planning pregnancy consider deferring travel to areas with Oropouche outbreaks.

References:
  1. Oropouche virus - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/9/E244)


Source-Canadian Medical Association Journal


Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional