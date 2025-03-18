Traveling? Don`t Let Oropouche Virus Ruin Your Adventure

Planning a trip to Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, or Cuba? Beware of the Oropouche virus—no vaccine, no treatment, only prevention! Stay protected from this mosquito-borne disease.
Traveling south this winter? Oropouche virus (sloth fever), a new infectious disease, has been found in travelers from Canada and the U.S. after visiting Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, and Cuba. An article published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) provides an overview of the emerging Oropouche virus (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oropouche virus
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Pregnant individuals infected with Oropouche virus may experience serious complications, including miscarriage and microcephaly, similar to Zika. #OropoucheVirus #pregnancy #infectiousdisease #medindia’
Pregnant individuals infected with Oropouche virus may experience serious complications, including miscarriage and microcephaly, similar to Zika. #OropoucheVirus #pregnancy #infectiousdisease #medindia’
Advertisement
Oropouche Virus: The Emerging Threat with Flu-Like SymptomsSimilar to viruses like dengue and Zika, Oropouche virus symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches. The incubation period is 3–10 days, and symptoms last 2–7 days and may recur weeks later in some people. The virus is transmitted by small biting midges and some mosquitoes.
Advertisement
Don’t Let the Mosquitoes Bite: Prevent Oropouche Virus InfectionWearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito nets and insect repellents containing DEET can help prevent infection.
Advertisement
No Vaccine for Oropouche Virus: Prevention is Your Best DefenseThere are currently no vaccines or antivirals to prevent or treat Oropouche virus. Acetaminophen is recommended for symptom relief; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications should not be used.
Pregnant? Avoid Oropouche Virus Outbreak AreasAs with Zika virus, in pregnant people, Oropouche virus may cause miscarriage and microcephaly. Given these risks, The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that travelers take precautions to avoid insect bites, and that pregnant people or people planning pregnancy consider deferring travel to areas with Oropouche outbreaks.
References:
- Oropouche virus - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/9/E244)
Source-Canadian Medical Association Journal