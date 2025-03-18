Traveling? Don`t Let Oropouche Virus Ruin Your Adventure

Planning a trip to Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, or Cuba? Beware of the Oropouche virus—no vaccine, no treatment, only prevention! Stay protected from this mosquito-borne disease.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Oropouche virus



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Pregnant individuals infected with Oropouche virus may experience serious complications, including miscarriage and microcephaly, similar to Zika. #OropoucheVirus #pregnancy #infectiousdisease #medindia’

Pregnant individuals infected with Oropouche virus may experience serious complications, including miscarriage and microcephaly, similar to Zika. #OropoucheVirus #pregnancy #infectiousdisease #medindia’

Advertisement

Oropouche Virus: The Emerging Threat with Flu-Like Symptoms

Advertisement

Don’t Let the Mosquitoes Bite: Prevent Oropouche Virus Infection

Advertisement

No Vaccine for Oropouche Virus: Prevention is Your Best Defense

Pregnant? Avoid Oropouche Virus Outbreak Areas

Oropouche virus - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/9/E244)

Traveling south this winter? Oropouche virus (sloth fever), a new infectious disease, has been found in travelers from Canada and the U.S. after visiting Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, and Cuba.An article published inprovides an overview of the emerging Oropouche virus ().Similar to viruses like dengue and Zika, Oropouche virus symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches. The incubation period is 3–10 days, and symptoms last 2–7 days and may recur weeks later in some people. The virus is transmitted by small biting midges and some mosquitoes.Wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito nets and insect repellents containing DEET can help prevent infection.There are currently no vaccines or antivirals to prevent or treat Oropouche virus. Acetaminophen is recommended for symptom relief; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications should not be used.As with Zika virus, in pregnant people, Oropouche virus may cause miscarriage and microcephaly. Given these risks, The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that travelers take precautions to avoid insect bites, and that pregnant people or people planning pregnancy consider deferring travel to areas with Oropouche outbreaks.Source-Canadian Medical Association Journal