How Inflammatory Proteins and Pathways Influence Bone Mineral Density

Proteins involved in inflammation are linked to changes in bone mineral density, offering potential for early biomarkers to predict bone health risks.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

USC study shows proteins and pathways involved in inflammation are associated with changes in bone mineral density over time



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The collagen in your bones constantly replenishes itself, with 10% of your bones replaced every year; we get a new skeleton about every 10 years. #medindia #skeleton #bones’

The collagen in your bones constantly replenishes itself, with 10% of your bones replaced every year; we get a new skeleton about every 10 years. #medindia #skeleton #bones’

Advertisement

What is Bone Mineral Density?

Advertisement

Exploring the Role of Proteins in Bone Health

Advertisement

Rising Prevalence of Low Bone Mass in Adults

Examining Protein Markers in Young Adults

USC study shows proteins and pathways involved in inflammation are associated with changes in bone mineral density over time - (https://keck.usc.edu/news/usc-study-shows-proteins-and-pathways-involved-in-inflammation-are-associated-with-changes-in-bone-mineral-density-over-time/)