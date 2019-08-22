Family History of Type 2 Diabetes is Associated With Increased Bone Mineral Density

Association between a family history of diabetes and increased bone mineral density is related to high insulin levels because insulin has a bone-building effect in postmenopausal women. These women are also at risk for diabetes, linked to skeletal fragility.

The association between type 2 diabetes and increased fracture risk is well documented. However, little was known about the possible effect of family history of diabetes on bone mineral density (BMD). A study from China now confirms that a history of first-degree family members with diabetes is linked to increased BMD as well as to insulin resistance. Results are published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



‘Understanding the early pathophysiology of altered bone mineral density is crucial in the prevention of diabetic osteoporosis’

In this new study involving nearly 900 normoglycemic postmenopausal women, it was found that the BMD of the lumbar spine and femoral neck was significantly higher in participants with a first-degree family history of diabetes than in those without such history, even in women with normal blood glucose levels. These same participants additionally showed increased insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia.



Findings were published in the article "Association of bone mineral density with a first-degree family history of diabetes in normoglycemic postmenopausal women."



"This study shows an association between a family history of diabetes and increased bone density in postmenopausal women. This finding may be related to higher insulin levels in these women with a hereditary predisposition to diabetes, because insulin has a bone-building effect. Although this sounds like good news, these women are at increased risk for developing diabetes, which is associated with skeletal fragility and increased fracture risk," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



