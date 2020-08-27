by Samhita Vitta on  August 27, 2020 at 11:17 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Transplanted Brown Fat Cells Can Treat Obesity and Diabetes
Novel cell-based therapy against obesity have been discovered by scientists from Joslin Diaetes Center.

Obesity is the main cause of type 2 diabetes and related chronic illnesses that together will kill more people around the globe this year than the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Empowering Better Health

"The potential therapy for obesity would transplant HUMBLE (human brown-like) fat cells, human white fat cells that have been genetically modified to become similar to heat-generating brown fat cells," says Yu-Hua Tseng, PhD, a Senior Investigator in Joslin's Section on Integrative Physiology and Metabolism.


Brown fat cells burn energy instead of storing energy as white fat cells do, says Tseng, senior author on a paper about the work in Science Translational Medicine.

In the process, brown fat can lower excessive levels of glucose and lipids in the blood that are linked to metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

However, people who are overweight or obese tend to have less of this beneficial brown fat--a barrier that HUMBLE cells are designed to overcome, Tseng says.

She and her colleagues created the cells from human white fat cells in a progenitor stage (not yet fully developed into their final fat form). The investigators used a variant of the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing system to boost expression of a gene called UCP1, which triggers white fat cell progenitors to develop into brown fat-like cells.

Transplanted into mice lacking an immune system, the HUMBLE progenitor cells developed into cells that functioned very much like the mice's own brown fat cells, says Tseng, who is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Her team compared transplants of these cells versus the original white fat cells in mice who were put on a high fat diet. Mice given the HUMBLE transplants displayed much greater sensitivity to insulin and ability to clear glucose from the blood (two key factors that are impaired in type 2 diabetes).

Additionally, the mice receiving HUMBLE transplants put on less weight than mice with transplanted white fat cells, remaining in the same range as animals who received brown fat cells.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Joslin scientists demonstrated that these benefits were mostly due to signals from the transplanted cells to endogenous (existing) brown fat cells in the mice.

"Cells in different tissues communicate with each other," Tseng says. "In this case, we found that our transplanted HUMBLE cells secrete a molecule called nitric oxide, which is carried by red blood cells to the endogenous brown cells and activates those cells."

If the HUMBLE technique continues to prove out in pre-clinical research, it might eventually be possible to generate this type of cell for individual patients, Tseng suggests. Such a procedure would remove a tiny amount of a patient's white fat cells, isolate the progenitor cells, modify those cells to boost expression of UCP1, and then return the resulting HUMBLE cells to the patient.

However, that individualized approach would be complicated and expensive, so the Tseng lab is pursuing two alternative routes that may be more practical for clinical use.

One alternative is to use cells that are not personalized but instead are encapsulated via biomaterials that protect the cells from rejection by a patient's immune system. (Joslin researchers and their collaborators have long studied such materials for cell transplants for type 1 diabetes.)

The other option is gene therapies that directly express the UCP1 gene in white fat progenitor cells in the body, so that those cells acquire HUMBLE-like properties.

Tseng emphasizes that this research is moving ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which puts people with diabetes at much higher risk of serious outcomes if they are infected.

"Employing cell-based or gene therapies to treat obesity or type 2 diabetes used to be science fiction," she says.

"Now scientific advances, such as CRISPR gene-editing technologies, will help us to improve the metabolism, the body weight, the quality of life and the overall health of people with obesity and diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Obesity is a Major Risk Factor in Severe COVID-19 Cases
Obesity has emerged as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 cases. Obesity also has other health implications, and there is hope for obese patients with weight loss surgery options.
READ MORE
Ways to Combat Childhood Obesity During the COVID-19 Lockdown
COVID-19 has disrupted children's lives in many ways with no schools and no means for recreation outdoors. The added stress of uncertainty has led to children engaging in unhealthy eating habits with no physical activity.
READ MORE
Tips to Manage Diabetes in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Impacts of COVID-19 infection on diabetic children will depend on the blood glucose level control. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can severely weaken the immune system due to high blood sugar levels, which makes it harder to treat viral infections ...
READ MORE
Ways to Reduce Risk of Type-2 Diabetes
For good health and weight loss, it is recommended to avoid white sugar and processed foods that are loaded with unhealthy carbohydrates, and unwanted calories. Processed food increases the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryDiabetic RetinopathyCholesterolObesityDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBulimia NervosaDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)