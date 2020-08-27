Two COVID-19 Mysteries Unraveled

says Dr. Douglas Fraser, lead researcher from Lawson and Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, and Critical Care Physician at LHSC.With no proven therapies, many COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) do not survive.explains Dr. Fraser.The researchers identified six molecules of importanceThey found that these molecules were elevated in COVID-19 patients who would become even more severely ill. They found that when measured on a COVID-19 patient's first day of ICU admission, the molecules could be used to predict which patients will survive following standard ICU treatment.notes Dr. Fraser.The team measured 1,161 plasma proteins from the blood of 30 participants: 10 COVID-19 patients and 10 patients with other infections admitted to LHSC's ICU, as well as 10 healthy control participants. Blood was drawn on set days of ICU admission, processed in a lab and then analyzed using statistical methods and artificial intelligence.The team notes that predicting a patient's disease severity can help in a number of ways.It could allow for medical teams to have important conversations with family members, setting goals of care based on the patient's health and personal wishes.Medical teams could use the knowledge to mobilize resources more quickly. If they know a patient is at higher risk of death, they may consider intervening sooner despite associated risks.The team also hopes the findings can be used to better design COVID-19 clinical trials by grouping patients based on their risk. This could allow for stronger results when examining potential treatments for the disease.A major complication occurring in most critically ill COVID-19 patients is clotting in the lung's small blood vessels which leads to low oxygen levels in the body.says Dr. Fraser.The team further analyzed the blood samples from their 30 participants, and found evidence to suggest that the inner linings of small blood vessels are becoming damaged and inflamed, making them a welcoming environment for platelets (small blood cells) to stick.They discovered that COVID-19 patients had elevated levels of three moleculesThe first two molecules are products broken down from small hair-like structures (the glycocalyx) which line the inside of the blood vessels. Their presence suggests the glycocalyx is being damaged with its breakdown products sent into the bloodstream.The presence of P-selectin is also significant as this molecule helps to make both platelets and the inner lining of blood vessels adhere to one another.explains Dr. Fraser.The team suggests that two therapies may hold promise for treating blood clots in COVID-19 patients: platelet inhibitors to stop platelets from sticking and molecules to protect and restore the inner lining of blood vessels.says Dr. Fraser.Source: Eurekalert