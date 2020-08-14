Ways to Combat Childhood Obesity During the COVID-19 Lockdown

said Joyce Samuel, MD, a pediatric nephrologist with UT Physicians and associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). "Because of the ongoing situation surrounding COVID-19, it is important for parents to focus on their child's health and ensure they are getting the proper exercise and nutrition to avoid child obesity."With virtual learning, children miss out on the opportunity to run around with friends, go for walks, or participate in gym workouts, which are sources of great physical activity for kids.The added stress of living in this time of uncertainty can lead to children engaging in unhealthy eating habits like more of sugary and fatty snacks This contributes to their weight gain and affects their long-term health.Samuel said.Children who are overweight are at high risk for developing lifestyle conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, breathing problems such as asthma, and many psychological problems, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem."Children who develop unhealthy habits are most likely to carry these traits to adulthood, so it's important to combat these issues at a young age to avoid these risks," Samuel said.There are limitations in keeping children active as they are spending most of their time at home due to COVID-19 precautions. But families can still do their bit in terms of engaging them in a healthy diet and at-home workouts.Samuel said.Parents are encouraged to create a schedule to prioritize their child's health through a healthy diet, and good exercise habits.Deborah Horn, DO, MPH, medical director of the Center for Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Performance at UTHealth provides the following at-home diet and exercise tips to help minimize weight gain.A healthy and balanced protein-rich diet is important for muscle growth in children. Diet should contain many fresh fruits and vegetables, including green leafy vegetables, which are imperative. Frozen fruits and vegetables are a good option in the absence of fresh produce as long as it does not contain added sugar or salt.Parents can also limit the intake of unhealthy drinks like soda, sweetened juices, and sports drinks. Snacks high in fat and sugar like chips, cookies, and gummy snacks should also be avoided.Children should be engaged to move around for three to five minutes in an hour. Activities like jumping rope or running help to build bone strength. Games like tug-of-war strengthen muscles. Aerobic activities like bike riding or walking are good for the heart. Adding a fun twist to the activities will help to hold the attention of children.In addition to regular diet and exercise, getting a proper amount of sleep per night is also important for good health. Teenagers need around eight to ten hours of sleep at night, while children aged 6-12 years need 12 hours of sleep. Reducing screen time can also help reduce the risk of obesity.she said.Samuel said.Source: Medindia