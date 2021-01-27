Time to Walk - Audio Feature Launching Soon on Apple Fitness+

Apple is adding a new audio feature for its Fitness+ subscribers called 'Time to Walk' in the Workout app. In the app, guests share inspiring stories while walking.



According to MacRumors, Apple Fitness+ subscribers will be able to open the Workout app on an Apple Watch, select 'Time to Walk' and choose from one of the audio stories to listen to during their walk.

‘Apple Fitness+ provides workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the Apple Watch tracking fitness progress.’





To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.



The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service.



Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.







The feature is likely to be extended to wheelchair users too.