India Poised for AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution

India Embraces Digital Healthcare



‘India trusts #AI with its health? 75% of consumers and a staggering 97% of doctors are on board! What does this mean for the #futureofhealthcare?’

A new report by ZS, a leading management consulting and technology solutions firm, reveals that India is on the cusp of a healthcare transformation, driven by widespread trust in artificial intelligence (AI). ( ) According to the findings, aboutThe report highlights a significant shift toward digital-first healthcare, with over 60% of Indians open to virtual care models for services ranging from routine consultations to chronic disease management. Additionally, more than 63% of respondents expressed strong interest in using AI-powered health apps for awareness, triage, and treatment adherence.However, the report also identifies challenges, including accessibility issues, overburdened healthcare systems, workforce shortages, infrastructure gaps, and fragmented care delivery. Regulatory concerns around data privacy and ethical AI usage further complicate the adoption of these technologies.“There is a substantial opportunity for healthcare providers and technology companies to capitalize on the high digital health adoption rate. Leveraging data, AI, and technology can transform healthcare by closing care gaps, enhancing patient empowerment, and enabling flexible care models,” the report stated.To address these challenges, the report recommends collaboration among stakeholders to develop integrated solutions that align with consumer preferences and alleviate pressure on healthcare systems.The findings are based on a survey of over 12,000 consumers and 1,500 healthcare professionals across India, the US, the UK, China, Brazil, and Japan, offering critical insights into the future of global healthcare.As India embraces AI-powered healthcare, the report underscores the potential for innovation to bridge gaps, empower patients, and redefine care delivery in the years to come.Source-Medindia