About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India Poised for AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 9 2025 8:52 PM

AI is transforming healthcare: smarter diagnostics, personalized treatments, and faster cures. The future of medicine is here!

India Poised for AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution
A new report by ZS, a leading management consulting and technology solutions firm, reveals that India is on the cusp of a healthcare transformation, driven by widespread trust in artificial intelligence (AI). () According to the findings, about 75% of consumers and 97% of primary care providers (PCPs) in India are ready to adopt AI-powered healthcare solutions for tasks like disease prediction, risk assessment, and diagnosis.

India Embraces Digital Healthcare

The report highlights a significant shift toward digital-first healthcare, with over 60% of Indians open to virtual care models for services ranging from routine consultations to chronic disease management. Additionally, more than 63% of respondents expressed strong interest in using AI-powered health apps for awareness, triage, and treatment adherence.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
However, the report also identifies challenges, including accessibility issues, overburdened healthcare systems, workforce shortages, infrastructure gaps, and fragmented care delivery. Regulatory concerns around data privacy and ethical AI usage further complicate the adoption of these technologies.

“There is a substantial opportunity for healthcare providers and technology companies to capitalize on the high digital health adoption rate. Leveraging data, AI, and technology can transform healthcare by closing care gaps, enhancing patient empowerment, and enabling flexible care models,” the report stated.

To address these challenges, the report recommends collaboration among stakeholders to develop integrated solutions that align with consumer preferences and alleviate pressure on healthcare systems.

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
The findings are based on a survey of over 12,000 consumers and 1,500 healthcare professionals across India, the US, the UK, China, Brazil, and Japan, offering critical insights into the future of global healthcare.

As India embraces AI-powered healthcare, the report underscores the potential for innovation to bridge gaps, empower patients, and redefine care delivery in the years to come.

Advertisement
Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) for Brain Tumor Diagnosis
Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) for Brain Tumor Diagnosis
Discover how AI and DNA methylation revolutionize brain tumor diagnosis, increasing accuracy, and identifying new therapeutic targets for precision medicine.
Reference:
  1. The National AI Portal of India - (https://indiaai.gov.in/indiaaiportal)
Source-Medindia
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Revolutionizing Drug Development
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Revolutionizing Drug Development
Explore how AI transforms cancer drug discovery by predicting proteins and accelerating drug candidate identification and development.

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional