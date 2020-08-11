by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Device Uses Apple Watch to Address Nighttime Disorder
The marketing of a new device called Nightware that uses Apple Watch to reduce sleep disturbance related to nightmares has been permitted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The device targets adults 22 years or older who suffer from nightmare disorder or have nightmares from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the FDA said on Friday.

It provides gentle vibration through touch based on an analysis of heart rate and motion during sleep.


Throughout the night, Apple Watch sensors monitor body movement and heart rate during sleep.

These data are sent to the Nightware server and, using a proprietary algorithm, the device creates a unique sleep profile for the patient.

When Nightware detects that a patient is experiencing a nightmare based on its analysis of heart rate and body movement, the device provides vibrations through the Apple Watch while the product is in use.

Nightware is available by prescription only and is intended for home use, the FDA said.

"Sleep is an essential part of a person's daily routine. However, certain adults who have a nightmare disorder or who experience nightmares from PTSD are not able to get the rest they need," Carlos Pena, Director of the Office of Neurological and Physical Medicine Devices in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

"Today's authorisation offers a new, low-risk treatment option that uses digital technology in an effort to provide temporary relief from sleep disturbance related to nightmares."

PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.

People may experience a range of reactions after trauma, and most will recover from their symptoms over time.

Nightware is not a standalone therapy for PTSD. The device should be used in conjunction with prescribed medications for PTSD and other recommended therapies for PTSD-associated nightmares and nightmare disorder, the FDA said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
US Doctor Saves a Person's Life Using Apple Watch
Apple Watch series 4 helps a US doctor detect atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) of a person at the restaurant.
READ MORE
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone-Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between the ...
READ MORE
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out …
READ MORE
Fat Burning Fruits
There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.
READ MORE
Fat-Burning Foods for Men
What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Eating Apples
Apples are delicious fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals. Apples offer remarkable health benefits that are needed for overall health.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Your Winter Dietary Essentials
Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla, carrots, peas, leafy vegetables and guavas are some of the winter must haves.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Apple Cider VinegarYour Winter Dietary EssentialsHealth Benefits of Eating ApplesLoss of TasteFat Burning FruitsFat-Burning Foods for MenNeck Cracking