US Doctor Saves a Person's Life Using Apple Watch

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified."As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding an ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe, and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped a heartbeat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.Source: IANS