by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2020 at 3:52 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Patients Report Shortage of Antimalarials Due to COVID-19
Across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Americas and Europe, many patients with rheumatic diseases had trouble filling their prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine, during the pandemic time, said a new study. During the pandemic time, antimalarials were touted as a possible Covid-19 treatment.

Antimalarial drugs are taken regularly by most people with lupus, as well as many with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other rheumatic diseases.

In the early weeks of the global pandemic, two antimalarial drugs often used to treat lupus and RA, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, were touted to potentially prevent or treat Covid-19 infections despite a lack of data to support this use, leading to worldwide shortages of both.


A team of international researchers launched this study to assess the effects of antimalarials on Covid-19 infection and the impact of drug shortages on people with rheumatic disease.

"Since hydroxychloroquine is an essential treatment for RA and lupus, reported drug shortages of antimalarials became a major concern," said the study's lead author, Emily Sirotich, a doctoral student at McMaster Centre for Transfusion Research in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

"The aims of this study were to assess the prevalence and impact of drug shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic, and whether the use of antimalarials in patients with rheumatic disease was associated with a lower risk of Covid-19 infection."

Data for the new study was collected using the Covid-19 Global Rheumatology Alliance Patient Experience Survey which was launched in April.

Of the 9,393 people who responded to the survey, 3,872 were taking antimalarial drugs and 230 said they were unable to continue taking their medications because of a lack of supply at their pharmacy.

Antimalarial shortages were worse for people in Africa and Southeast Asia: 26.7 per cent of respondents in Africa and 21.4 per cent of respondents in Southeast Asia reported inadequate supplies at local pharmacies.

Patients in the Americas (6.8 per cent) and Europe (2.1 per cent) also reported being unable to fill their prescriptions at their pharmacy due to lack of supply.

The study found that patients on antimalarials and those who did not take these drugs had similar rates of Covid-19 infection.

A total of 28 patients with Covid-19, who were also taking antimalarials, were hospitalised.

Of 519 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the survey, 68 reported that they were prescribed an antimalarial for their coronavirus infection.

Patients who could not fill their antimalarial prescriptions experienced higher levels of disease activity and also experienced worse mental and physical health symptoms, the study found.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Hydroxychloroquine
This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous. ...
READ MORE
Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective
Prohibitin protein present in the mitochondrion of the malaria parasite is the cause for making drugs ineffective in humans.There is a need to develop new drugs, which can help disable the protein.
READ MORE
Umifenovir Not Effective in Treating Mild COVID: Glenmark
Glenmark Pharma announced that the addition of Umifenovir did not confirm any additional benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
Simple Blood Test Point to Patients at Higher Risk for COVID-19 Deterioration, Death
Biomarkers, a medical indicator found in the blood, is linked to higher odds of clinical deterioration and death in COVID-19 patients, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake