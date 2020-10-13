by Hannah Joy on  October 13, 2020 at 1:06 PM Respiratory Disease News
Apple Watch Series 6: Redefines Health with Blood Oxygen Sensor
Respiratory problems are on the rise in North India, along with a surge in COVID-19 cases. To better understand overall fitness and wellness levels at home, Apple Watch Series 6 is here with a reliable Blood Oxygen sensor to measure the oxygen saturation of the blood at home.

Mind you that measuring oxygen saturation or SpO2 levels via Watch Series 6 is only helpful in monitoring blood oxygen levels and can signal to patients when it's time to go to the hospital and take proper treatment.

Even for those who have recovered from Covid-19 but the lungs are not fully recovered and suffer from low oxygen, home monitoring of oxygen saturation via Apple Watch Series 6 can guide them to oxygen therapy to maintain oxygen saturation in optimum range within the blood.


Apple maintains that all data is visible in the Health app, and the user will be able to track trends over time to see how their blood oxygen level changes.

Apple Watch Series 6 is loaded with watchOS 7 that brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types and the ability to curate and share watch faces.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 while Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) begins from Rs 49,900 and are available on the newly-launched Apple Store Online in India.

Let us find out more about Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) that has transformed the way certain health and fitness parameters are now being measured on a wearable.

Apple Watch Series 6 has a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11 and the upgraded S6 SiP (System in Package) runs up to 20 per cent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 per cent faster while maintaining the same all-day battery life.

The whole app experience is buttery after a smooth set-up and iPhone pairing.

Apple Watch Series 6 offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours, and improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs.

An enhanced Always-On Retina display on the wearable is up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5 outdoors when the wrist is down.

When their wrist is down, you can now access Notification Centre and Control Centre, tap on complications, and swipe to change faces without having to wake their watch screen.

One great feature is Family Setup in watchOS 7 that extends Apple Watch to the entire family members who do not have an iPhone to benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features of Apple Watch.

Kids can take advantage of communication and personalisation capabilities, access Emergency SOS at any time, enjoy an activity rings experience that has been optimized for them, and use a new mode called Schooltime, which can help them stay focused and attentive while learning at home or in the classroom.

watchOS 7 also offers optimised features for older adults like a refreshed X-Large face that shows the time and a rich complication at a glance.

The elderly at home can also benefit from a new Health Checklist in the Health app on iPhone, which offers the ability to track whether health features like fall detection have been enabled in one centralised view.

With watchOS 7, you get seven new watch face options.

There is a new handwashing detection that lets the Apple Watch listen for sounds of water and then starts a 20-second timer to remind you to wash hands for the appropriate amount of time (a must tool in the pandemic times).

Conveniently accessible on the wrist, Apple Maps includes cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.

This time, the bands and loops offer tailored and comfortable fit without traditional clasps or buckles.

In an industry first, the ultra-light Solo Loop introduces a stretchable band design that comes in two materials -- soft silicone and braided yarn.

A precision-braiding machine interweaves the 16,000 polyester yarn filaments, made of 100 per cent recycled material, with ultrathin silicone threads, giving unique stretchability and a distinct look to the Braided Solo Loop.

The first-of-its-kind Leather Link wraps elegantly around the wrist, effortlessly attaching on the other side with flexible molded magnets.

Conclusion

With revolutionary Blood Oxygen monitoring and a fully-packed watchOS 7, Apple Watch Series 6 redefines the whole smartwatch experience, while keeping you abreast of some of your key health and fitness parameters 24/7.

Wear it to enjoy the seamless connectivity and super app experience, as staying with the segment leader has its own benefits, like proven track record and a sense of accuracy as you traverse various health and fitness features on the Watch.



Source: IANS

