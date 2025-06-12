Super-Fast Kidney Transplant in Just 9 Days Gives New Life

A record-setting kidney transplant in Tamil Nadu gave new life to a patient just 9 days after registration.
For the first time in the history of the transplant programme, held at FIMS Hospital, Coimbatore, a 44-year-old patient, Vivek, received two kidneys, less than a week after he registered for a transplant (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
‘Did You Know?
Challenging rejection norms, tech-powered diagnosis revived discarded kidneys into lifesaving gifts. #transplant #kidneytransplant #kidneyhealth #medindia #organdonation’
Precision Over RejectionA 43-year-old patient who was brain-dead in a horrible crash provided the donor kidneys. When creatinine levels skyrocketed from 1.8 to 7.0 mg/dL, other hospitals in the state refused the organs. The iORTA (Indian Organ Transplant Associates) used advanced diagnostic methods such as machine perfusion, frozen-section biopsy, and virtual crossmatch to demonstrate the kidneys' viability.
Donor Kidneys Implanted TogetherTo complete the transplant, the doctors chose to remove both kidneys from the donor and insert them into the patient simultaneously on one side. It meant a quicker recovery and less strain on the body after surgery, which led to fewer scars. Short reperfusion period (2½ hours) and prolonged ischemia (10 hours) did not prevent the surgery from being successful.
9 Days, 2 Kidneys, 1 New Life
- Registered: April 25, 2025
- Transplanted: May 4, 2025
Why This Matters
- Challenging rejection norms: Organs that were once considered unfit can still be used.
- Tech‑driven ethics: With streamlined routine work and team effort, scarce organs can be used more effectively.
- Faster access to transplants: Speedy allocation like this has the potential to do a lot for organ transplant equity in India.
