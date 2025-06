Super-Fast Kidney Transplant in Just 9 Days Gives New Life

A record-setting kidney transplant in Tamil Nadu gave new life to a patient just 9 days after registration.

Challenging rejection norms, tech-powered diagnosis revived discarded kidneys into lifesaving gifts.

Precision Over Rejection

Donor Kidneys Implanted Together

9 Days, 2 Kidneys, 1 New Life

Registered: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 Transplanted: May 4, 2025

Why This Matters

Challenging rejection norms: Organs that were once considered unfit can still be used.

Organs that were once considered unfit can still be used. Tech‑driven ethics: With streamlined routine work and team effort, scarce organs can be used more effectively.

With streamlined routine work and team effort, scarce organs can be used more effectively. Faster access to transplants: Speedy allocation like this has the potential to do a lot for organ transplant equity in India.

“Science gave the gift. Compassion delivered the cure.”

For the first time in the history of the transplant programme, held at FIMS Hospital, Coimbatore, a 44-year-old patient, Vivek, received two kidneys, less than a week after he registered for a transplant ().A 43-year-old patient who was brain-dead in a horrible crash provided the donor kidneys. When creatinine levels skyrocketed from, other hospitals in the state refused the organs. Theused advanced diagnostic methods such as machine perfusion frozen-section biopsy , and virtual crossmatch to demonstrate the kidneys' viability.To complete the transplant, the doctors chose to remove both kidneys from the donor and insert them into the patient simultaneously on one side. It meant a quicker recovery and less strain on the body after surgery, which led to fewer scars. Short reperfusion period (2½ hours) and prolonged ischemia (10 hours) did not prevent the surgery from being successful.It took only nine short days to perform the surgery on a patient, which marks the record for Tamil Nadu for a brain-dead donor operation. Vivek is on the road to recovery as his donor kidneys are working well, and his vital signs are stable.Source-Eurekalert