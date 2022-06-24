Multiple Organs Harvested from a 22-Year-Old Brain-dead Man

Multiple organs of a 22-year-old brain-dead young man who met with an accident were successfully harvested in Coimbatore. The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) said that a youth, Dhineesh (22) hailing from Narosothipatty near Alagapuram in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, met with an accident on June 18 and was admitted to the hospital.

‘The young man's parents decided to donate his organs and one of his kidneys and liver have been transplanted into two patients.’

The hospital in the statement said that his parents, Venkateshwaran and Shanthi decided to donate his organs and signed the necessary papers.



Multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested the heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin, and bone from the cadaver on Tuesday. This was based on the guidelines from the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).



The hospital said that TRANSTAN allocated one kidney and liver to the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital where they were transplanted on two patients. The heart, the other kidney, eyes, skin, and bone were allocated to private hospitals in Coimbatore.







Source: IANS

After he was given preliminary treatment at a local hospital he was brought to KMCH on June 18 but on June 20, he was declared brain dead.