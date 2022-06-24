About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Yoga With Alexa: All You Need to Know

by Hannah Joy on June 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM
Yoga helps you to relax, relieves your stress and improves your mental health. Here are a few tips to make your yoga more interesting with Alexa.

How to Turn Alexa into Your Yoga Teacher?

It's better now to relax at home with your family, and here are some skills that can help make your yoga workouts better and more interesting.

Yoga for Stress

Tap into the powers of mind-body therapy called yoga and find out how you can use yoga for effective stress management.
Unwinding with Shilpa Shetty:

Practicing yoga at home can be difficult sometimes and, to ensure you are getting it right, Alexa brings you a yoga skill with expert Shilpa Shetty. Just ask, "Alexa, open Shilpa Shetty Yoga" and by learning the correct postures, you can carry out yoga workouts anytime.

Calming your soul with Nature:

Nature helps you stay calm. The pleasant sound and the soothing melody of forests, rain, or oceans is now on Alexa's 'Nature Sound' skill. Just ask "Alexa, open Nature Sounds" or "Alexa, play ocean/rain/forest sounds" and get ready to dive in.
Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Know about the 6 yoga poses that are useful for releasing difficult emotions through back bends, spine twists, hip openers and other poses that help to reduce stress.
Learning the Art of Living:

Meditating requires guidance and patience, and there's nothing better than getting an environment of peace and calm at home. With Alexa's 'Art of Living skill', you can not only meditate and relax but also gain wisdom from the Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and listen to the Art of Living's popular Bhajans. Just say, "Alexa, help me meditate" and brighten up your yoga workouts.

Match your music to your Asanas:

Make your yoga workouts more interesting with just the right music. Set the mood by asking "Alexa, play yoga music" or "Alexa, play meditation music" and your yoga session can kick-off!

Learning life with Sadhguru:

While yoga benefits your soul and body, wise words enlighten your mind. By listening to Sadhguru's teachings from your Alexa device, you can experience the best of both worlds by tuning in to Alexa's Sadhguru skills. Just say "Alexa, open Sadhguru" and choose from a wide variety of topics to tune in.

Guide for your Headspace:

Sometimes keeping track of your workout can get tough and this is when you need guided support. With Alexa's Headspace skill, you can access a new guided meditation every day along with some sleep exercises that help you stay calm and relaxed. To enable this skill, just ask "Alexa, open Headspace" and try new regimes everyday.



Source: IANS
Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga or World Yoga Day is observed every year on 21st June around the world with the primary aim to create awareness about the holistic benefits of practicing yoga. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Yoga For Heart.'
10 Proven Benefits of Yoga for Kids

Yoga helps children and teens learn movement and mind-body coordination in a fun and creative way and the control of breath.
