Medindia
Medindia
Gene Therapy Lights the Way for Alzheimer's Treatment

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Jun 12 2025 3:05 PM

Delivering the treatment at symptom onset preserved memory, a key function often impaired in Alzheimer’s.

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine have developed a gene therapy for Alzheimer’s that may protect the brain and preserve cognitive function. Unlike current treatments that focus on clearing harmful protein deposits, this new approach targets the root cause by altering brain cell behavior directly (1 Trusted Source
Gene therapy in Alzheimer's disease - potential for disease modification

Go to source).

Brain Health Threatened: Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people around the world and occurs when abnormal proteins build up in the brain, leading to the death of brain cells and declines in cognitive function and memory. While current treatments can manage symptoms of Alzheimer’s, the new gene therapy aims to halt or even reverse disease progression.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Investigating Alzheimer's Pathology in Murine Models


Studying mice, the researchers found that delivering the treatment at the symptomatic stage of the disease preserved hippocampal-dependent memory, a critical aspect of cognitive function that is often impaired in Alzheimer's patients. Compared to healthy mice of the same age, the treated mice also had a similar pattern of gene expression, suggesting that the treatment has the potential to alter the behavior of diseased cells to restore them to a healthier state.

﻿ While further studies will be required to translate these findings into human clinical trials, the gene therapy offers a unique and promising approach to mitigating cognitive decline and promoting brain health.

﻿ The study, published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, was led by senior author Brian Head, Ph.D., professor of anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Veterans Affairs research career scientist, and co-senior author Shanshan Wang, M.D. Ph.D., an assistant professor of anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. The gene therapy technology was licensed by UC San Diego to Eikonoklastes Therapeutics in 2021. Eikonoklastes was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA for the use of the patented gene therapy in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Protecting Minds, Preserving Memories

Reference:
  1. Gene therapy in Alzheimer's disease - potential for disease modification - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3823109/)
Source-Eurekalert
