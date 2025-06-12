Healing Through Words: Effective Therapy for Stroke Survivors

Stroke survivors see better outcomes the sooner they begin talking therapy after their stroke.

Did You Know?

Talking Therapies work: 71% of stroke survivors saw significant improvement, and 49% fully recovered from depression & anxiety after treatment. #mentalhealth #strokerecovery #therapyworks’

