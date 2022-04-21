About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cognitive Function Helps Predict Heart Diseases Risk Among Type 2 Diabetics

by Karishma Abhishek on April 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Cognitive Function Helps Predict Heart Diseases Risk Among Type 2 Diabetics

Risk for heart disease may be elevated among people with diabetes and cognitive decline as per a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

The study team evaluated the link between cognitive function and future cardiovascular events among 8,772 people with type 2 diabetes.

Heart risk among Diabetics

It was found that people with severe cognitive decline had a higher risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack up to 1.6 times and up to 1.8 times more risk of developing stroke when compared to those with higher levels of cognitive function.

"Our study found low scores on cognitive tests predicted heart disease in people with diabetes and other heart risk factors. Although the explanation for this remains unclear, proven heart medications should be offered to these patients to reduce their future risk of a heart attack or stroke," says co-author Hertzel C. Gerstein, MD, of McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.

Source: Medindia
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
