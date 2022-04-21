Cognitive Function Helps Predict Heart Diseases Risk Among Type 2 Diabetics

Risk for heart disease may be elevated among people with diabetes and cognitive decline as per a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. The study team evaluated the link between cognitive function and future cardiovascular events among 8,772 people with type 2 diabetes.

‘Type 2 diabetes and cognitive impairment in people may pose a greater risk for stroke, heart attack, or death.’

Heart risk among Diabetics

"Our study found low scores on cognitive tests predicted heart disease in people with diabetes and other heart risk factors. Although the explanation for this remains unclear, proven heart medications should be offered to these patients to reduce their future risk of a heart attack or stroke," says co-author Hertzel C. Gerstein, MD, of McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.



Source: Medindia

