Cognitive Function Helps Predict Heart Diseases Risk Among Type 2 Diabetics

Risk for heart disease may be elevated among people with diabetes and cognitive decline as per a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
The study team evaluated the link between cognitive function and future cardiovascular events among 8,772 people with type 2 diabetes.
Heart risk among DiabeticsIt was found that people with severe cognitive decline had a higher risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack up to 1.6 times and up to 1.8 times more risk of developing stroke when compared to those with higher levels of cognitive function.
