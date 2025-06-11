About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hot Flashes & Hope: Is Duavee the Cancer Shield?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 11 2025 12:13 PM
Menopause drug Duavee shows promise in breast cancer prevention.

What if a pill meant to ease menopause could also protect you from breast cancer? Sounds like science fiction—but it’s real. A common menopause drug, Duavee, is now showing signs it could slow down early breast cancer. For women stuck between uncomfortable symptoms and scary diagnoses, this might just be the middle path we’ve been waiting for(1 Trusted Source
Overcoming challenges in conducting early phase breast cancer prevention trials: Bazedoxifene and conjugated estrogens vs waitlist control

Go to source).

Double Duty: One Pill, Two Big Wins

Duavee, already used for hot flashes and bone health, may now help prevent invasive breast cancer in women with early signs like DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). Unlike harsh cancer drugs, it’s gentler and doesn’t disrupt daily life. It’s a hopeful step for women who need relief without the risks.


Doctor’s Delight: A New Kind of Protection

Dr. Swati Kulkarni , a breast cancer surgeon, says what excites her most is how this drug, designed to help women feel better, might also protect them from cancer. It’s rare to find a treatment that tackles two major women’s health concerns—comfort and cancer risk—in one safe package.


Science Behind the Scenes

The study focused on women diagnosed with DCIS, a non-invasive breast condition that can lead to cancer. After just a few weeks on Duavee, their breast tissue showed reduced cell growth—a big deal in preventing progression. And guess what? No major side effects.


Hope for the High-Risk

Women with previous breast issues like ADH(atypical ductal hyperplasia), LCIS( lobular carcinoma in situ) or DCIS, who also face menopausal symptoms, usually have very limited options. Hormone therapy often isn't safe for them. But Duavee offers a new hope—a treatment that brings comfort and confidence without the usual worries.

From Pause to Progress

Though this trial was small, the fact that Duavee is already FDA-approved means it could move faster toward becoming a prevention tool. Larger studies are underway, but early signs are encouraging—especially for women who want both relief from menopause and protection from cancer.

References:
  1. Overcoming challenges in conducting early phase breast cancer prevention trials: Bazedoxifene and conjugated estrogens vs waitlist control - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39293780/)


Source-Northwestern University


