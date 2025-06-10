Are Babies Too Young for Measles Shots?

Should babies get their measles shot earlier? Experts think so.
Born Protected... But Not for LongAt birth, most babies carry measles antibodies from their mothers, giving them some early protection. But that shield fades shockingly fast—dropping from 81% at birth to just 30% by 4 months. By 7 months, it’s nearly gone. That means millions of babies are exposed and unprotected during their most fragile months.
Why Wait Till 9 Months?The current vaccine schedule starts at 9 months, as per the WHO guidelines. But by that time, 70% of babies have already lost their natural immunity. Experts are now questioning if this timeline still makes sense in today’s world, where Measles spreads faster than ever and outbreaks are harder to control.
Low-Income Nations, High-Risk BabiesIn many poorer countries, healthcare systems are already stretched. Even giving the second measles dose at 15–18 months is a big challenge. Adding another dose or moving the schedule earlier sounds tough—but it could save thousands of babies from a deadly infection that hits hardest where resources are scarce.
Should We Add an Early Dose?Studies show that a measles shot given at 4–7 months sparks a good immune response. Experts suggest either starting earlier or adding a third “early” dose. But there’s a trade-off: starting too early might reduce the vaccine’s long-term effect. Finding the sweet spot is now the big question facing global health leaders.
Outbreaks, Travel & Urgent ChangeWith 400,000 measles cases in 2024 alone and rising fast in 2025, it’s clear: the virus is not waiting. Countries like New Zealand now recommend a 4-month measles shot before international travel. The rest of the world may need to catch up soon—before another wave hits our most vulnerable.
