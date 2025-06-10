About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Are Babies Too Young for Measles Shots?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 10 2025 4:45 PM

Should babies get their measles shot earlier? Experts think so.

Are Babies Too Young for Measles Shots?
Measles is making a dangerous comeback—and the tiniest babies are the most at risk. A new global study reveals that most infants lose natural protection by just 4 months old, long before they’re eligible for their first measles shot. With outbreaks rising fast, experts are asking: Should babies get the measles vaccine earlier? The answer could change how we protect our children forever(1 Trusted Source
Measles Seroprevalence in Infants Under 9 Months of Age in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Go to source).

Measles Vaccine's History to Protect Against SARS-CoV-2
Measles Vaccine's History to Protect Against SARS-CoV-2
New SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate has been shown to produce a strong immune response and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and lung disease in multiple animal studies.
Advertisement

Born Protected... But Not for Long

At birth, most babies carry measles antibodies from their mothers, giving them some early protection. But that shield fades shockingly fast—dropping from 81% at birth to just 30% by 4 months. By 7 months, it’s nearly gone. That means millions of babies are exposed and unprotected during their most fragile months.


Advertisement
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel vaccination calculator guides travelers on information about travel to 247 countries. Safe travel is the first step to enjoy your holiday or business ...

Why Wait Till 9 Months?

The current vaccine schedule starts at 9 months, as per the WHO guidelines. But by that time, 70% of babies have already lost their natural immunity. Experts are now questioning if this timeline still makes sense in today’s world, where Measles spreads faster than ever and outbreaks are harder to control.


Advertisement
Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Measles vaccine may offer up to 87.5% protection in children against the COVID-19 virus. Hence children immunized with a measles vaccine schedule may show a milder rate of COVID-19 infection

Low-Income Nations, High-Risk Babies

In many poorer countries, healthcare systems are already stretched. Even giving the second measles dose at 15–18 months is a big challenge. Adding another dose or moving the schedule earlier sounds tough—but it could save thousands of babies from a deadly infection that hits hardest where resources are scarce.


New Measles Rubella Vaccine Used in The Mass Campaign in India
New Measles Rubella Vaccine Used in The Mass Campaign in India
The vaccine will be provided free of cost across the States from session sites at schools and health facilities and outreach session sites.

Should We Add an Early Dose?

Studies show that a measles shot given at 4–7 months sparks a good immune response. Experts suggest either starting earlier or adding a third “early” dose. But there’s a trade-off: starting too early might reduce the vaccine’s long-term effect. Finding the sweet spot is now the big question facing global health leaders.

Outbreaks, Travel & Urgent Change

With 400,000 measles cases in 2024 alone and rising fast in 2025, it’s clear: the virus is not waiting. Countries like New Zealand now recommend a 4-month measles shot before international travel. The rest of the world may need to catch up soon—before another wave hits our most vulnerable.

References:
  1. Measles Seroprevalence in Infants Under 9 Months of Age in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis- (https://academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiaf177/8105657?redirectedFrom=fulltext)


Source-Murdoch Childrens Research Institute


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional