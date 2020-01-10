Study Shows How Gut Microbiome Interacts With Oral Therapies in Prostate Cancer Patients

‘The drug abiraterone acetate is metabolized by gut bacteria to reduce harmful organisms while promoting those fighting prostate cancer.’

Referred to as next-generation probiotic.

Facilitated better response to cancer immunotherapy drugs.

Lead to higher vitamin K2 production, known for its anti-cancer properties.

explains Dr. Joseph Chin, Lawson Associate Scientist, Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and Urologist at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).says Dr. Jeremy Burton, Lawson Scientist, Associate Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and lead researcher on the study.The study included 68 patients with prostate cancer from LHSC. The patients group had those treated with abiraterone acetate and with traditional androgen deprivation therapies. The patients' stool samples were analyzed.Patients who took abiraterone acetate had altered gut microbiome. The gut bacteria metabolized the drug leading to an increase in Akkermansia muciniphila bacterium.notes Dr. Burton.In another study, researchers explored whether fecal microbiota transplants from a healthy donor can change the microbiome of melanoma patients to increase Akkermansia muciniphila bacteria and improve response immunotherapy.says Dr. Burton.It is a highly effective therapy used in prostate cancer treatment. It works to reduce androgens in the body. The drug is taken orally.Source: Medindia