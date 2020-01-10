Consumers Who Avoid Products With Harmful Chemicals on the Label Have Lower Body Burden: Study

Consumers who avoided products containing specific endocrine disruptors were found to have significantly lower levels of the chemicals in their bodies, revealed a study led by Silent Spring Institute.



The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.

‘People who avoided products with parabens, triclosan, BPA, and fragrances were twice as likely to be in the group with the lowest body burden for all chemicals combined.’





87% of participants were taking steps to avoid certain chemicals in products, and that overall, participants had reduced levels of parabens, BPA, triclosan, and benzophone-3 compared with the U.S. population.



Avoiding certain products and reading ingredient labels effectively reduced exposures to parabens, triclosan, and benzophenone-3.



"This study not only helped us gain a better understanding of how product choices influence people's exposures to endocrine disruptors, but it also provided us with an opportunity to educate consumers and empower them to make healthier choices," says Dodson.



Companies need to be more transparent about their products' chemicals through better labeling policies, which could help people further reduce their exposures to harmful chemicals.



Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that are widely used in personal care and household products. Examples of endocrine disruptors include bisphenol A (BPA) from plastics, dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) from pesticides, vinclozolin from fungizides, and diethylstilbestrol (DES) from pharmaceutical agents to name a few. Chemicals in the endocrine disruptors can interfere with the body's hormones and lead to diseases such as reproductive disorders, thyroid disease, asthma, and cancers.



says lead author, Dr. Robin Dodson, an environmental exposure scientist at Silent Spring.