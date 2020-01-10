Antipsychotics Linked to Higher Death Rate

Antipsychotic drugs used to treat adult depression are associated with higher mortality, revealed Rutgers researchers and colleagues at Columbia University. The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.



Although antidepressants are the first-line pharmacological treatment for depression, many people do not respond to the first treatment course. The second line of treatment with newer antipsychotics, such as aripiprazole, quetiapine, and olanzapine, are advised.

‘Physicians managing adults with depression should be aware of this potential for increased mortality.’





A 45 percent relative increase in mortality risk for those initiating a newer antipsychotic were identified.



"Our results require replication, ideally with a publicly financed pragmatic randomized controlled trial. However, in the meantime, our study suggests that physicians should consider prescribing antipsychotics to adults with depression carefully, as the potential health risks are substantial and the benefits are quite modest and controversially debated," said Gerhard.



Antipsychotics



These are a type of psychiatric drug used to treat psychosis. Antipsychotics help treat various mental health problems, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, and psychotic symptoms of personality disorder, to name a few.



said lead author Tobias Gerhard, an associate professor at Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy.