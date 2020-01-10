by Colleen Fleiss on  October 1, 2020 at 1:50 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antipsychotics Linked to Higher Death Rate
Antipsychotic drugs used to treat adult depression are associated with higher mortality, revealed Rutgers researchers and colleagues at Columbia University. The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Although antidepressants are the first-line pharmacological treatment for depression, many people do not respond to the first treatment course. The second line of treatment with newer antipsychotics, such as aripiprazole, quetiapine, and olanzapine, are advised.

"Antipsychotics have well-recognized and often serious adverse effects, including a more than 50 percent increased mortality risk in older adults with dementia," said lead author Tobias Gerhard, an associate professor at Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. "It had been previously unknown whether this mortality risk applies to non-elderly adults using newer antipsychotics as augmentation treatment for depression. The clinical trials that led to the approval of various newer antipsychotics for depression were just too small and too short to be informative for this question."


Data of 39,582 Medicaid beneficiaries ages 25 to 64 from 2001 to 2010, linked to the National Death Index, were analyzed. After treatment with a single antidepressant, study participants were introduced to a second antidepressant.

A 45 percent relative increase in mortality risk for those initiating a newer antipsychotic were identified.

"Our results require replication, ideally with a publicly financed pragmatic randomized controlled trial. However, in the meantime, our study suggests that physicians should consider prescribing antipsychotics to adults with depression carefully, as the potential health risks are substantial and the benefits are quite modest and controversially debated," said Gerhard.

Antipsychotics

These are a type of psychiatric drug used to treat psychosis. Antipsychotics help treat various mental health problems, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, and psychotic symptoms of personality disorder, to name a few.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Test Your Knowledge on Antipsychotic Drugs
Antipsychotic or neuroleptic drugs are medications used to treat psychosis in conditions like schizophrenia and mania. Newer medications have lesser side effects than the older ones. Test your knowledge on antipsychotic drugs by taking this ...
READ MORE
Antipsychotic Medication and Brain Structure
A recent study using advanced brain imaging techniques, a commonly used antipsychotic medication was associated with potentially adverse changes in brain structure.
READ MORE
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...
READ MORE
Autoantibodies Act as Body’s Own Antidepressants
Autoantibodies play a positive role in the brain. People suffer less anxiety and depression when the autoantibodies are able to enter the brain to act on NMDA receptor.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementNeck Cracking