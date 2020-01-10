Beta-blockers Linked to Lower Survival in Breast Cancer Patients

says Professor of Clinical Pharmacology Michael Sorich, director of the Precision Medicine Group at Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health.
‘Worse survival outcomes for breast cancer patients using concomitant beta-blocker than patients not using a beta blocker reported.’
"Given about 20% of breast cancer patients overexpress HER2 - and cardiovascular toxicities are a known complication anti-HER2 therapies - this study importantly identifies a subgroup of patients in which we recommend further investigation to find strategies to improve treatment outcomes."
Further research is needed to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of beta-blockers on specific breast cancer subtypes, cancer types, and cancer treatments.
Breast Cancer Facts and Figures
- Most frequent cancer among women.
- Impacts 2.1 million women each year.
- 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) develops invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
- By end of 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.
- About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.
Source: Medindia