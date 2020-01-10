by Iswarya on  October 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM Mental Health News
Suicide Risk Higher in ADHD People Experiencing Financial Distress
People with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), who also had the highest risk of credit default, were 4 times more likely to commit suicide compared to those with only one of these two risk factors, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Advances.

Researchers used Sweden's residents' mental health data and credit and default data for a random sample of people there to provide the first study of objective financial outcomes among adults with ADHD.

This study is a result of a cross-discipline collaboration between researchers Theodore Beauchaine, Itzhak Ben-David, and Marieke Bos.


The results revealed the important role that financial problems play in suicide risk for people with ADHD, said, Beauchaine.

Ben-David added: "Our life is built on paying bills on time and making rent and mortgage payments. These tasks are more challenging for people with ADHD, and it takes a toll."

The researchers used ADHD and suicide data from 2002 to 2015 for all 11.5 million adults in Sweden. In addition, they got the credit and default data for a random sample of 189,267 Swedish residents for the same time period.

Results revealed that people diagnosed with ADHD exhibited only a slightly higher demand for credit than others before age 30.

But their demand for credit proceeded to grow at later ages when the rest of the population reduced its demand. This gap in demand originates from credit requests by those with ADHD being rejected.

Overall, the study results suggest that more attention should be given to the financial difficulties faced by those with ADHD and how it may affect their mental health.

Source: Medindia

