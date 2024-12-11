About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Prenatal Blood Tests Reveal Hidden Cancers in Expectant Mothers

by Naina Bhargava on Dec 11 2024 12:33 PM

Prenatal blood tests can occasionally detect hidden cancers in moms-to-be, alongside screening for fetal disorders.

Many expectant mothers choose to undergo blood tests during pregnancy to screen for fetal conditions like Down syndrome. Occasionally, these tests uncover an unexpected finding — signs of an undiagnosed cancer in the mother, according to a study reported by The Associated Press earlier this week (1 Trusted Source
Prenatal blood test sometimes hints at cancer in moms-to-be: study

Go to source).

Survival Rates and Advanced Cancer Cases

Among 107 pregnant women with abnormal test results, 52 were eventually diagnosed with cancer. While most received treatment and achieved remission, seven with advanced cases unfortunately passed away.

"They looked like healthy, young women and they reported themselves as being healthy," said Diana Bianchi, the senior author of the government study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.


Lymphoma: The Most Common Diagnosis

Of the discovered cancers, lymphoma blood cancers were the most common, followed by colon and breast cancers, according to the study.


Cell-Free DNA Sequencing

The blood test is called cell-free DNA sequencing. It looks for fetal problems in DNA fragments shed from the placenta into the mother's bloodstream. It also can pick up DNA fragments shed by cancer cells.

Reference:
  1. Prenatal blood test sometimes hints at cancer in moms-to-be: study - (https://english.news.cn/northamerica/20241207/0a592a3cda2f4a5888ab7ef708e1c0f3/c.html)

Source-Eurekalert
