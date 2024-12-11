Prenatal Blood Tests Reveal Hidden Cancers in Expectant Mothers

Prenatal blood tests can occasionally detect hidden cancers in moms-to-be, alongside screening for fetal disorders.
Survival Rates and Advanced Cancer CasesAmong 107 pregnant women with abnormal test results, 52 were eventually diagnosed with cancer. While most received treatment and achieved remission, seven with advanced cases unfortunately passed away.
"They looked like healthy, young women and they reported themselves as being healthy," said Diana Bianchi, the senior author of the government study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Lymphoma: The Most Common DiagnosisOf the discovered cancers, lymphoma blood cancers were the most common, followed by colon and breast cancers, according to the study.
Cell-Free DNA SequencingThe blood test is called cell-free DNA sequencing. It looks for fetal problems in DNA fragments shed from the placenta into the mother's bloodstream. It also can pick up DNA fragments shed by cancer cells.
