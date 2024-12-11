Prenatal Blood Tests Reveal Hidden Cancers in Expectant Mothers

Prenatal blood tests can occasionally detect hidden cancers in moms-to-be, alongside screening for fetal disorders.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prenatal blood test sometimes hints at cancer in moms-to-be: study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

7 to 12 percent of pregnant women experience moderate to severe depression. Partners may also be at risk for depression during the pregnancy. #medindia #pregnancy #depression’

7 to 12 percent of pregnant women experience moderate to severe depression. Partners may also be at risk for depression during the pregnancy. #medindia #pregnancy #depression’

Advertisement

Survival Rates and Advanced Cancer Cases

Advertisement

Lymphoma: The Most Common Diagnosis

Advertisement

Cell-Free DNA Sequencing

Prenatal blood test sometimes hints at cancer in moms-to-be: study - (https://english.news.cn/northamerica/20241207/0a592a3cda2f4a5888ab7ef708e1c0f3/c.html)

Many expectant mothers choose to undergo blood tests during pregnancy to screen for fetal conditions like Down syndrome. Occasionally, these tests uncover an unexpected finding — signs of an undiagnosed cancer in the mother, according to a study reported by The Associated Press earlier this week ().Among 107 pregnant women with abnormal test results, 52 were eventually diagnosed with cancer. While most received treatment and achieved remission, seven with advanced cases unfortunately passed away."They looked like healthy, young women and they reported themselves as being healthy," said Diana Bianchi, the senior author of the government study published in the New EnglandOf the discovered cancers, lymphoma blood cancers were the most common, followed by colon and breast cancers, according to the study.The blood test is called cell-free DNA sequencing. It looks for fetal problems in DNA fragments shed from the placenta into the mother's bloodstream. It also can pick up DNA fragments shed by cancer cells.Source-Eurekalert