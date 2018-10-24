medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Strong Link between Breastfeeding and Lower Risk of Maternal Hypertension Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 24, 2018 at 4:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study highlights that breastfeeding for 1-4 months can offer protective effects against high blood pressure in women, reports a new study.
Strong Link between Breastfeeding and Lower Risk of Maternal Hypertension Identified
Strong Link between Breastfeeding and Lower Risk of Maternal Hypertension Identified

A new systematic review of the literature not only confirmed that breastfeeding for as short as 1-4 months can have a protective effect against high blood pressure in women, but that lactation also can protect women across an extended follow-up of years to decades.

Among 15 studies reviewed that had longer-term follow-up, 67 percent of those evaluated for elevated blood pressure--and 100 percent of the studies that assessed for an outcome of hypertension--showed a protective association with lactation, as reported in an article published in Breastfeeding Medicine, the official journal of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine published by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

The article entitled "Effect of Lactation on Maternal Hypertension: A Systematic Review" was coauthored by Eliana Bonifacino, MD and Jennifer Corbelli, MD, Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA; Eleanor Schwartz, MD, University of California Davis Medical Center, Sacramento; Hyejo Jun, MD, Health Center for Women, Saint Paul, MN; and Charles Wessel, University of Pittsburgh, PA.

The researchers found that, compared to the studies with short-term follow-up, those that included longer durations of follow-up were more likely to show a positive association with breastfeeding.

"Once again, it is confirmed that breastfeeding provides major health benefits not only to the infant but, also, no less so, to the nursing mother," says Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Inadequacies in a lactating mother's diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted, although the effect in quantity is more profound.

Breastfeeding may Have Long-term Benefits on Mothers' Heart Health

Breastfeeding may Have Long-term Benefits on Mothers' Heart Health

Breastfeeding may have long-term heart health benefits for some moms. Lactating for six months shows improved markers of cardiovascular health a decade later. Women may be able to reduce their risk of heart disease by breastfeeding for at least six ...

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Importance of Breastfeeding Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive