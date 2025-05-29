Statins for Diabetes: A Heart-Healthy Start

Statin therapy has emerged as a key strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Statins and Diabetes: What You Need to Know

Starting statin therapy early in diabetes management can have a greater impact on cardiovascular health risk.

Heart attacks and strokes remain the leading cause of complications and mortality for patients with diabetes. Statin therapy reduces risk of these cardiovascular events by preventing plaque buildup in the blood vessels, which, once accumulated, prevents delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to the heart and brain.



The researchers used an artificial intelligence method called Natural Language Processing to gather data from the electronic health records of 7,239 patients at Mass General Brigham who ultimately started statin therapy during the nearly 20-year study period. The median patient age was 55, with 51% being women, 57% white, and the median HbA1c—a measure of blood sugar—being 6.9.



Nearly one-fifth (17.7%) of the patients in the study declined statin therapy when it was first recommended by their clinicians, then later accepted the therapy (after a median of 1.5 years) upon repeated recommendation by their clinician. Of those who delayed, 8.5% had a heart attack or stroke. But for patients who started statins immediately, the rate of those cardiovascular events was just 6.4%.



Clinicians should recognize the increased cardiovascular risk associated with delaying statin therapy for patients with diabetes and use this information to guide shared decision-making conversations with their patients,” said Turchin.



By incorporating statins into treatment plan, diabetes patients can take a proactive approach to protecting their heart health. With the right guidance and support, individuals can make informed decisions about their care and reduce their cardiovascular risk.



