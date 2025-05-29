About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Statins for Diabetes: A Heart-Healthy Start

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 29 2025 3:35 PM

Statin therapy has emerged as a key strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Statin therapy is a proven, safe, and cost-effective way to lower cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular risk. However, despite recommendations from healthcare providers, about 20% of diabetes patients delay starting statins. A recent Mass General Brigham study found that patients who initiated statin therapy promptly reduced their risk of heart attack and stroke by 33% compared to those who delayed treatment. These findings can inform discussions between patients and clinicians, helping them make informed decisions about statin therapy (1 Trusted Source
Statin Therapy Prescribing for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of Current Evidence and Challenges

Go to source).

Statins and Diabetes: What You Need to Know

I see patients with diabetes on a regular basis, and I recommend statin therapy to everyone who is eligible,” said senior author Alexander Turchin, MD, MS, of the Division of Endocrinology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “Some people refuse because they want to first try lifestyle interventions or other drugs. But other interventions are not as effective at lowering cholesterol as starting statin therapy as soon as possible. Time is of the essence for your heart and brain health.”

Statins are cholesterol-lowering drugs that are associated with type 2 diabetes risk. Physical fitness helps reduce diabetes risk, finds a new study.
Heart attacks and strokes remain the leading cause of complications and mortality for patients with diabetes. Statin therapy reduces risk of these cardiovascular events by preventing plaque buildup in the blood vessels, which, once accumulated, prevents delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to the heart and brain.

Optimizing Statin Therapy with Artificial Intelligence

﻿
The researchers used an artificial intelligence method called Natural Language Processing to gather data from the electronic health records of 7,239 patients at Mass General Brigham who ultimately started statin therapy during the nearly 20-year study period. The median patient age was 55, with 51% being women, 57% white, and the median HbA1c—a measure of blood sugar—being 6.9.

Nearly one-fifth (17.7%) of the patients in the study declined statin therapy when it was first recommended by their clinicians, then later accepted the therapy (after a median of 1.5 years) upon repeated recommendation by their clinician. Of those who delayed, 8.5% had a heart attack or stroke. But for patients who started statins immediately, the rate of those cardiovascular events was just 6.4%.

Obese adults suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk factors will now be affected beneficially with whey protein which is found in milk and cheese.
Clinicians should recognize the increased cardiovascular risk associated with delaying statin therapy for patients with diabetes and use this information to guide shared decision-making conversations with their patients,” said Turchin.

By incorporating statins into treatment plan, diabetes patients can take a proactive approach to protecting their heart health. With the right guidance and support, individuals can make informed decisions about their care and reduce their cardiovascular risk.

Sedentary lifestyle can put you at an increased risk of chronic diseases. However, reducing the sitting time can prevent you from developing diseases.
Diabetes Care Starts with Heart Health

Reference:
  1. Statin Therapy Prescribing for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of Current Evidence and Challenges - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5508420/)

Source-Eurekalert
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Professional