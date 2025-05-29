Statins for Diabetes: A Heart-Healthy Start

Statin therapy has emerged as a key strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.
Statin therapy is a proven, safe, and cost-effective way to lower cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular risk. However, despite recommendations from healthcare providers, about 20% of diabetes patients delay starting statins. A recent Mass General Brigham study found that patients who initiated statin therapy promptly reduced their risk of heart attack and stroke by 33% compared to those who delayed treatment. These findings can inform discussions between patients and clinicians, helping them make informed decisions about statin therapy (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Statin Therapy Prescribing for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of Current Evidence and Challenges
Go to source).
Statins and Diabetes: What You Need to KnowI see patients with diabetes on a regular basis, and I recommend statin therapy to everyone who is eligible,” said senior author Alexander Turchin, MD, MS, of the Division of Endocrinology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “Some people refuse because they want to first try lifestyle interventions or other drugs. But other interventions are not as effective at lowering cholesterol as starting statin therapy as soon as possible. Time is of the essence for your heart and brain health.”
‘Did You Know?
Starting #statin therapy early in #diabetes management can have a greater impact on #cardiovascular health risk. #medindia #diabetes #hearthealth #stroke’
Starting #statin therapy early in #diabetes management can have a greater impact on #cardiovascular health risk. #medindia #diabetes #hearthealth #stroke’
Optimizing Statin Therapy with Artificial Intelligence
The researchers used an artificial intelligence method called Natural Language Processing to gather data from the electronic health records of 7,239 patients at Mass General Brigham who ultimately started statin therapy during the nearly 20-year study period. The median patient age was 55, with 51% being women, 57% white, and the median HbA1c—a measure of blood sugar—being 6.9.
Nearly one-fifth (17.7%) of the patients in the study declined statin therapy when it was first recommended by their clinicians, then later accepted the therapy (after a median of 1.5 years) upon repeated recommendation by their clinician. Of those who delayed, 8.5% had a heart attack or stroke. But for patients who started statins immediately, the rate of those cardiovascular events was just 6.4%.
Clinicians should recognize the increased cardiovascular risk associated with delaying statin therapy for patients with diabetes and use this information to guide shared decision-making conversations with their patients,” said Turchin.
By incorporating statins into treatment plan, diabetes patients can take a proactive approach to protecting their heart health. With the right guidance and support, individuals can make informed decisions about their care and reduce their cardiovascular risk.
Advertisements
Reference:
- Statin Therapy Prescribing for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of Current Evidence and Challenges - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5508420/)
Source-Eurekalert