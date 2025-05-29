About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Advancing Arthritis Care: Uncovering Genetic Roots

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 29 2025 3:26 PM

Understanding the genetic basis of inflammatory arthritis can lead to the development of more effective and personalized disease management strategies.

A pioneering genome-wide association study (GWAS) has identified two genes, RNF144B and ENPP1, associated with calcium pyrophosphate deposition (CPPD) disease, a common form of crystalline arthritis (1 Trusted Source
Genetics of Rheumatoid Arthritis - A Comprehensive Review

Go to source).
This condition, characterized by the deposition of calcium pyrophosphate crystals in joints, can cause acute or chronic joint symptoms and is prevalent among older adults.

The discovery of these genetic links opens up new avenues for targeted prevention and treatment strategies, addressing a significant gap in current management options.

By shedding light on the genetic underpinnings of CPPD disease, this research has the potential to improve our understanding of the condition and inform the development of novel therapeutic approaches.

CPPD and Arthritis: Understanding the Connection

The current research entailed a GWAS in which all genes in the human genome were simultaneously assessed for association with CPPD disease.

The study was carried out in the Million Veterans Program, comprising more than 550,000 Veterans (91% male) of African and European genetic ancestry drawn from the US Veterans Health Administration.

The main finding was the identification of two genes, RNF144B and ENPP1, that cause CPPD disease in Americans. Importantly, the same genes were detected in both people of European ancestry and African ancestry.

Lead investigator Tony R. Merriman, PhD, Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Birmingham Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care System; and Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Otago (Dunedin, New Zealand), says, "The most significant result of our research was the discovery of one of the genes, ENPP1. The protein encoded by this gene controls the production of chemicals (adenosine monophosphate and inorganic pyrophosphate) that, together with calcium ions, lead to the formation of the CPP crystals."

Co-investigator Sara K. Tedeschi, MD, MPH, Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation and Immunity, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School, Boston, adds, "The genome-wide association with ENPP1 is particularly exciting to me as a rheumatologist because it makes sense: ENPP1 generates inorganic pyrophosphate, one of the components of CPP crystals. Patients with CPPD disease are desperate for an effective treatment, and trials testing ENPP1 inhibitors in CPPD disease would be of great interest."

Little is known about the other gene, RNF144B, aside from that it is possibly involved in inflammation.

More is known about ENPP1 and, of potential importance to people with CPPD disease, drugs targeting the protein have been developed in the treatment of infectious disease and cancer that could be evaluated for the treatment of CPPD disease.

The genetic basis of arthritis is crucial for developing targeted treatments and improving patient outcomes.

By uncovering the complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors, researchers can identify new therapeutic targets and develop personalized medicine approaches.

Reference:
  1. Genetics of Rheumatoid Arthritis - A Comprehensive Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3655138/)

Source-Eurekalert

