About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Smart Is Cholera When Virus Attacks?

by Dr. Leena M on May 29 2025 5:38 PM

Cholera bacteria aren't just fighting antibiotics—they're at war with viruses too.

How Smart Is Cholera When Virus Attacks?
When we think of cholera, we picture dirty water, sick people, and emergency aid—but there’s something much smaller and far stranger happening. Deep inside every outbreak, a microscopic war is being fought between cholera bacteria and their natural enemies: viruses called bacteriophages. These phages are nature’s tiny warriors, built to kill bacteria. But some cholera strains have learned to fight back—and win. What happens when deadly bacteria become smarter than the viruses meant to destroy them? New science reveals the secret weapons that made one cholera strain unstoppable—and dangerously successful(1 Trusted Source
West African-South American pandemic Vibrio cholerae encodes multiple distinct phage defence systems

Go to source).

Antibiotics may be Beneficial in Moderate Cholera
Antibiotics may be Beneficial in Moderate Cholera
In contrast to the WHO recommendations, some researchers advocate the use of antibiotics in moderate as well as severe cases of cholera.
Advertisements

The WASA Warriors: Cholera’s Hidden Lineage

In the 1990s, a mysterious strain of Cholera called the WASA(West African-South American strain) lineage swept through Latin America, infecting over a million people. But scientists were puzzled—why was this outbreak so much worse than others? The answer was hiding in its genes. This West African-South American strain carried two rare genetic features that made it stronger and smarter against viral threats. Now, researchers believe these special genes gave WASA the edge to survive, spread, and dominate.


Advertisements
Stronger Single Dose of Cholera Vaccine May Prevent Outbreak
Stronger Single Dose of Cholera Vaccine May Prevent Outbreak
A stronger high-dose of cholera vaccine CVD 103-HgR may be more effective than the current two-doses vaccine in preventing outbreaks.

WonAB: The Suicide Shield That Saves Many

One of the WASA strain’s smartest tricks is a defense system called WonAB—a bit of bacterial “heroism.” When a virus (phage) infects a cholera cell, WonAB tells the cell to self-destruct before the virus can make copies. Yes, the cell dies—but it saves the rest of the bacterial colony. It’s like one soldier jumping on a grenade. This “abortive infection” method works so well that it even blocks ICP1, a powerful virus known to stop cholera outbreaks in other parts of the world.


Advertisements
Bacteriophages Help Rescue Bacteria
Bacteriophages Help Rescue Bacteria
A new, unexpected mechanism whereby genes from bacteriophages enable bacteria to use their hidden potential and establish a new function.

DNA Detectives: Fighting Disguised Viruses

Phages don’t give up easily—they sometimes hide their DNA using chemical tricks to fool the bacteria. But the WASA cholera strain came prepared. It uses a smart system called GrwAB to spot and destroy viruses with modified or camouflaged DNA. Think of it as a high-tech virus scanner built into the bacteria. This system helps the bacteria block even the sneakiest phages, keeping the outbreak alive and growing.


Accessible, Transportable Bacteriophage Therapy Discovery
Accessible, Transportable Bacteriophage Therapy Discovery
When antibiotics are ineffective, bacteriophages can often be life-saving. However, identifying effective phages and sourcing them has been unpredictable.

VcSduA Vault: Backup Defense for Big Threats

WASA doesn’t rely on just one or two tricks. Another secret weapon is VcSduA, a defense system that fights off a different group of viruses, including a common one called X29. With VcSduA, the bacteria have backup protection when other systems fail. It’s like having a second lock on your door. This kind of layered defense helps cholera bacteria become more adaptable and harder to stop, especially during large outbreaks.

Why This Matters: Rethinking Cholera and Its Control

This story isn’t just about tiny germs and viruses—it changes how we fight real-world cholera epidemics. If bacteria can evolve to resist natural controls like phages, then public health systems need to rethink how they track and treat outbreaks. It also raises big questions for phage therapy, where doctors hope to use viruses to fight superbugs. Now we know: bacteria can fight back. And understanding that fight may be the key to stopping the next deadly wave.

References:
  1. West African-South American pandemic Vibrio cholerae encodes multiple distinct phage defence systems - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40404828/)


Source-Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional