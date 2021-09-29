Sports Participation Reduces Emotional Distress in Boys

Sports participation of boys in early childhood is associated with a lesser chance of experiencing later depressive and anxiety symptoms (emotional distress) in middle childhood, as per a study "Physical activity as both predictor and outcome of emotional distress trajectories in middle childhood," at the University Of Montreal, published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics.



These boys also experienced more physical activity in early adolescence.

