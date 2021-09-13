Impact of Screen Time on Mental Health in Children

Advertisement

They analyzed information from a diverse national sample of 11,800 9- and 10-year-olds, including questionnaires about screen time, parental reports of behavioral issues and grades, and mental health assessments.On average, boys spent about 45 minutes more daily with screens than girls, topping out at nearly five hours daily on weekends and four hours on weekdays.Research also found thatCompared to other factors like socioeconomic status shaping children's lives, the influence of screen time was minute.. More research is necessary to find the true impact.The study only looked into children aged 9 and 10, the findings don't necessarily apply to older kids. The researchers intend to follow the group over time.The American Academy of Pediatrics has established screen time guidelines for children under 5 but there is no established acceptable level of screen time for older children.Researchers suggest that the impact of screen time on children's behavior is unclear, and it may also depend on type of device, type of activities, and also the characteristics of the child.Source: Medindia