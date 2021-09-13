About
Impact of Screen Time on Mental Health in Children

by Dr Jayashree on September 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM

Impact of Screen Time on Mental Health in Children
School-aged children who spend more time in front of screens have slight attention disorders, disturbed sleep or lower grades, and are no more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety, finds one of the largest studies that explore how screen time impacts youth.

The research is published in the journal PLOS ONE also revealed a potential upside for kids who spent more time with screens had more close friends.
Researchers assessed data from the ongoing Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development study, the largest long-term study of child health and brain development ever conducted in the United States.

They analyzed information from a diverse national sample of 11,800 9- and 10-year-olds, including questionnaires about screen time, parental reports of behavioral issues and grades, and mental health assessments.
On average, boys spent about 45 minutes more daily with screens than girls, topping out at nearly five hours daily on weekends and four hours on weekdays.

Research also found that children who spent more time in front of screens tended to sleep worse, get poorer grades and show more 'externalizing' behaviors (things like ADHD, Conduct Disorder and Oppositional Defiant Disorder).

Compared to other factors like socioeconomic status shaping children's lives, the influence of screen time was minute.

While the study findings related screen time and some mental health and behavioral problems, this does not mean it caused them or even the reverse could happen. More research is necessary to find the true impact.

The study only looked into children aged 9 and 10, the findings don't necessarily apply to older kids. The researchers intend to follow the group over time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has established screen time guidelines for children under 5 but there is no established acceptable level of screen time for older children.

Researchers suggest that the impact of screen time on children's behavior is unclear, and it may also depend on type of device, type of activities, and also the characteristics of the child.



Source: Medindia
