About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Stress may be Related to Cardiovascular Events

by Karishma Abhishek on September 13, 2021 at 11:59 PM

Stress may be Related to Cardiovascular Events
Risk of high blood pressure and heart events raises with elevated stress hormones when compared to those who had lower stress-hormone levels as per a study published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

Studies reveal that a person's mind can positively or negatively affect cardiovascular health through the mind-heart-body connection. Hence the cardiovascular disease risk increases with the cumulative exposure to daily stressors and traumatic stress.
Advertisement


The study enrolled more than 6,000 men and women from six U.S. communities. As part of MESA exams, 3 and 4 (conducted between July 2004 and October 2006), white, Black and Hispanic participants with normal blood pressure from the New York and Los Angeles sites were invited to participate in the study.

Stress and Health

"The stress hormones norepinephrine, epinephrine, dopamine and cortisol can increase with stress from life events, work, relationships, finances and more. And we confirmed that stress is a key factor contributing to the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular events. Previous research focused on the relationship between stress hormone levels and hypertension or cardiovascular events in patients with existing hypertension. However, studies looking at adults without hypertension were lacking," says study author Kosuke Inoue, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of social epidemiology at Kyoto University in Kyoto, Japan. Inoue also is affiliated with the department of epidemiology at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Advertisement

"The next key research question is whether and in which populations increased testing of stress hormones could be helpful. Currently, these hormones are measured only when hypertension with an underlying cause or other related diseases are suspected. However, if additional screening could help prevent hypertension and cardiovascular events, we may want to measure these hormone levels more frequently," says, Inoue.

However, the limitation of the study is that it did not include people who had hypertension at the study's start, which would have resulted in a larger study population. Moreover, the stress hormones were measured only via a urine test only, and no other tests for stress hormone measurement were used.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Avoid Hysterectomy for Common Gynecological Conditio...
Cognitive Control Decides Your Honesty Level >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

Recommended Reading
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in .....
Managing Stress during Economic Recession
Managing Stress during Economic Recession
It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is ......
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Understanding the link between stress and preterm delivery and the techniques to manage maternal ......
Techniques for Stress Relief
Techniques for Stress Relief
Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close