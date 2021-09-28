About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Autism Diagnosis Linked to Unusual Visual Examination of Objects

by Karishma Abhishek on September 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Autism Diagnosis Linked to Unusual Visual Examination of Objects

Autism diagnosis in infants (9 months of age) at a later stage is associated with an unusual visual examination of objects by them as per a study "Repetitive behavior with objects in infants developing ASD predicts diagnosis and later social behavior as early as 9 months", at the University Of California - Davis Health, published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad spectrum of disorders due to neurodevelopmental delay. It is primarily characterized by social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

Advertisement


About 1 in 54 children in the U.S. has been identified with ASD. Almost one in five younger siblings of autistic children is at an elevated risk of getting an autism diagnosis.

The present study looked at 89 infants whose older siblings have ASD (High-Risk group) and 58 infants with siblings with typical development (Low-Risk group). Visual inspection, repetitive behavior, and social engagement were evaluated in these children with autism.
Advertisement

Some of the unusual visual inspections are referred to as

  • looking out of the corners of the eyes,
  • holding an object up very close to the face,
  • looking at something with one eye closed, or
  • staring at an object uninterrupted for more than 10 seconds.
The study thereby found that a 12-month social behavior was predicted very well by behavior at 9 months, but not vice versa.

"The findings support major theories of autism which hypothesize that infants' over-focus on objects might be at the expense of their interest in people. Ultimately, this study suggests that unusual visual inspection of objects may precede the development of the social symptoms characteristic of ASD," says Meghan Miller, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and UC Davis MIND Institute and the first author on the study.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Night-time Rise in Blood Pressure Doubles the Risk of Death ...
Sports Participation Reduces Emotional Distress in Boys >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Convulsions / Seizures / Fits - Symptom Evaluation
Convulsions / Seizures / Fits - Symptom Evaluation
World Heart Day 2021 -
World Heart Day 2021 - "Creating Heart-Healthy Environments"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ......
Chelation Therapy
Chelation Therapy
The process of removing heavy metals from the body is known as Chelation Therapy. Learn more about ....
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ......
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in whi...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close