Autism Diagnosis Linked to Unusual Visual Examination of Objects

Autism diagnosis in infants (9 months of age) at a later stage is associated with an unusual visual examination of objects by them as per a study "Repetitive behavior with objects in infants developing ASD predicts diagnosis and later social behavior as early as 9 months", at the University Of California - Davis Health, published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology.



Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad spectrum of disorders due to neurodevelopmental delay. It is primarily characterized by social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

Advertisement

‘Autism diagnosis in infants (9 months of age) at a later stage is associated with an unusual visual examination of objects by them.’