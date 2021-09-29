AstraZeneca India Partners With Tricog To Treat Heart Attack Patients

Project Heartbeat program has been rolled out by AstraZeneca India and health-tech startup Tricog to diagnosis and treat heart attack patients early and reduce the mortality rates.
The project addresses the unmet need for early diagnosis and intervention for patients with suspected heart attack by enabling cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) supported interpretation of electrocardiograms (ECGs), routing patients to the nearest Cath Labs or fibrinolysis centers.
The initiative also aims to upskill the physicians and technicians at the primary and secondary care centers to better manage heart attack patients, by following the guideline recommended in ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome) treatment protocols and early referral to the tertiary care centers for better treatment outcomes.
"The key objectives of this program include early and accurate diagnosis of MI patients, reducing the door to balloon time/needle time, and making necessary drugs available at the primary care centers," he added.
Currently, 'Project Heartbeat' has eight major hubs with all facilities to treat heart attack patients in India, including Sanjeevan Medical Centre, B.K.L. Walawalakar Rural Medical College and Lifeline hospital in Maharashtra, Metro Heart in Delhi-NCR, Spandan hospital in Madhya Pradesh, and the CKS hospital in Rajasthan.
The eight tertiary care centers are connected to 39 primary/secondary care centres, where a 12-lead ECG machine with a communicator device has been deployed.
The device sends the ECG readings to the cloud in real-time, where AI algorithms interpret the data, which is reviewed and finalized by a trained medical practitioner, and the response is relayed back to the primary/ secondary care center as well as the tertiary care center in less than 10 minutes.
The program has already touched the lives of more than 13,000 patients and resulted in the early identification of abnormal ECGs, Bedi said.
"We are glad to partner with AstraZeneca for this project as this is for something which impacts the lives of many Indians. India has one of the highest burdens of cardiovascular disease (CVD) worldwide. Data by the Indian Council of Medical Research indicates that it takes more than six hours to reach a hospital in more than half the cases of heart attacks," Tricog CEO Dr Charit Bograj said.
Source: IANS