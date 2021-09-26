About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mental Health Counselling for MBBS Aspirants

by Colleen Fleiss on September 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM
Mental Health Counselling for MBBS Aspirants

All students from Tamil Nadu who have taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be provided mental health counselling, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The move comes in wake of deaths, by suicide, of three aspirants of NEET-2021.

He said that 1,10,971 students in Tamil Nadu appeared for the exam, and of them, 80 per cent have already spoken to a team of 333 professionals at least once.

The minister said that of these 20 per cent of the students are highly stressed and mental health professionals are regularly monitoring them.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the third mega vaccination camp in the state at Trichy, he said that the students and parents have to be bolder in their outlook regarding such competitive examinations and should not think that this was the end of the road.
He also awarded a token of appreciation to 11 heads of village panchayats in Trichy district for 100 per cent vaccination.

"We have awarded a token of appreciation to 11 village heads in Trichy for successfully vaccinating the whole population in these villages with at least one dose," he told IANS.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
View all

