About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Social Crusader Anna Hazare Undergoes Angiography

by Colleen Fleiss on November 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Social Crusader Anna Hazare Undergoes Angiography

Kisan Baburao alias Anna Hazare, the veteran Gandhian and social crusader underwent a successful angiography and his condition is reported to be stable, officials said.

Following mild chest pain for the past 2-3 days, Hazare was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, said the Medical Superintendent Dr Avdhut Bomadwad.

Advertisement


He was thoroughly examined by a team of experts and an ECG revealed some minor charges, said the hospital.

Accordingly, a team of heart specialists comprising Chief Cardiologist Dr P.K. Grant and Dr C.N. Makhale conducted an angiography on Hazare.

"The angiogram revealed a minor blockage in his coronary artery. The procedure was performed successfully. He is receiving the appropriate line of medical treatment,a said Dr Grant, who is the Managing Trustee of the hospital.

On getting the information, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inquired after the senior activist's health condition and said: "I wish him a speedy recovery."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Countries Need to be Vigilant About Omicron COVID Variant: W...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the ......
Angioplasty - Animation
Angioplasty - Animation
Arteries supplying the heart is sometimes blocked by plaque leading to heart attack.Angioplasty is ....
Angioplasty - 3D - Animation
Angioplasty - 3D - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives explanation for Angioplasty - 3D....
Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease
Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close