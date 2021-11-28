About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

WHO Says India Likely to Achieve 30% Reduction in Tobacco Use by 2025

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM
Font : A-A+

WHO Says India Likely to Achieve 30% Reduction in Tobacco Use by 2025

BY 2025, India is among 60 countries on track to achieve the global target of a 30% reduction in tobacco use, stated fourth World Health Organization's global tobacco trends report.

The report further said that the fastest rate of decline in the use of tobacco was seen in the WHO South-East Asia Region, with average prevalence of smoking among men declining from 50 per cent in 2000 to 25 per cent in 2020 and tobacco smoking among women declining steeply from 8.9 per cent in 2000 to 1.6 per cent in 2020.

Advertisement


"Sustained political commitment and relentless efforts by countries to strengthen surveillance, expand tobacco control measures including cessation services to help users quit tobacco are some of the key reasons for success," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, in a statement.

The region currently has the highest rates of tobacco use, with around 432 million users, or 29 per cent of its population. It is also home to 266 million smokeless tobacco users out of 355 million globally.
Advertisement

Tobacco use is one of the key risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD) and effective tobacco control is important for prevention and control of NCDs.

Millions of lives have been saved by effective and comprehensive tobacco control policies under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and MPOWER.

If tobacco control efforts continue at the current level, smoking rates in the South East Asia Region can reach as low as 11 per cent in 2025. This would be the second lowest regional average rate after Africa - 7.5 per cent in 2025, Singh said.

Further, the WHO global report showed that 150 countries have shown rates of tobacco use decline and from only 32 countries on track two years ago, currently 60 countries are on track. This is despite the advent of Covid-19 in the past 2 years.

"It is very encouraging to see fewer people using tobacco each year, and more countries on track to meet global targets," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a statement.

"We still have a long way to go, and tobacco companies will continue to use every trick in the book to defend the gigantic profits they make from peddling their deadly wares. We encourage all countries to make better use of the many effective tools available for helping people to quit, and saving lives," he added.

According to the report, recent evidence also shows that the tobacco industry used the Covid pandemic to build influence with governments in 80 countries, including in India.

But India stepped up efforts to protect health policy, according to a report by tobacco industry watchdog STOP.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adopted a code of conduct aimed at preventing industry interference and conflicts of interest among public officials and all departments within the Ministry's jurisdiction, it said.

The WHO report also showed that in 2020, 22.3 per cent of the global population used tobacco, 36.7 per cent of all men and 7.8 per cent of the world's women.

Approximately 38 million children (aged 13-15) currently use tobacco (13 million girls and 25 million boys). In most countries it is illegal for minors to purchase tobacco products. The goal is to achieve zero child tobacco users.

The number of women using tobacco in 2020 was 231 million. The age group with the highest prevalence rate among women for tobacco use is 55-64.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Social Crusader Anna Hazare Undergoes Angiography
New Mechanism Involved in Early Melanoma Metastasis Discover... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. ....
Smoking And Tobacco
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco...
New Online Tool Keeps College Campuses Tobacco Free
New Online Tool Keeps College Campuses Tobacco Free
A new online tool Tobacco Tracker helps shape college campus attitudes and behaviors about smoke ......
India may Have to Reconsider Its Slant on Safer Tobacco Alternatives
India may Have to Reconsider Its Slant on Safer Tobacco Alternatives
Being the second-largest country for tobacco population, India might be missing a public health ......
Health Hazards of Smoking
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close