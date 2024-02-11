About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sleep Apnea Innovation: FDA Approves Feature on Samsung Galaxy Watch

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 11 2024 2:00 AM

Samsung Electronics revealed that the sleep apnea feature within its Health Monitor app for smartwatches has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) had approval the feature last October in South Korea.The sleep apnea feature will enable users over the age of 22 who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) over a two-night monitoring period.

Unlock Samsung Galaxy Watch Sleep Apnea Feature in 10 Days with 2 Sessions

To utilize the feature, users will be able to simply track their sleep twice for more than four hours within a 10-day period. Untreated sleep apnea can compound the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias and stroke.

The feature will be available on the Galaxy Watch series in the US via Samsung Health Monitor app in the third quarter, said the company.

“Users should not use this feature to replace traditional methods of diagnosis and treatment by a qualified clinician. The data provided by this device is also not intended to assist clinicians in diagnosing sleep disorders,” informed the company.

Source-IANS
