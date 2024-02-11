Swift Mpox Detection: Accelerating Testing With CRISPR Technology



Understanding Mpox: Importance of Testing for Timely Detection

Mpox, formerly monkeypox, is a rare viral disease transmitted through physical contact. New research proposes a quicker diagnostic test using CRISPR technology, enabling rapid testing in clinics.The study utilized a genetic sequence combined with a reporter, and programmable CRISPR RNA targeted the mpox virus. The CRISPR/Cas12a cleaved the reporter, generating fragments analyzed with nanopore sensing technology, offering a swift and precise test for detecting mpox presence.Md. Ahasan Ahamed, a graduate student mentored by Weihua Guan at Pennsylvania State University will present this research at the 68th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting, to be held February 10 - 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Though mpox symptoms are generally mild with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, severe cases can occur and require medical attention. Because the disease is contagious, testing is important so that people with the disease can isolate until symptoms resolve or get appropriate medical care.The team confirmed that the test they created is specific to mpox—when they tested samples of cowpox virus, a close relative of mpox, the test did not show a positive result.The whole process is quick, “in total it takes 32 to 55 minutes to detect the target, depending on viral load,” Ahamed said, which is much faster than it currently takes to test for mpox in a lab using PCR method.The researchers plan to apply this nanopore technology to create tests for other pathogens, allowing one sample to be tested for multiple targets using portable device. And while the technology is not currently commercially available, Ahamed is hopeful that they will soon create a device that could make this kind of pathogen testing widely available.Source-Eurekalert