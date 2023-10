Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

Indonesia's Health Ministry has heightened its vigilance regarding monkeypox as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 14 since the initial detection on October 13.



Monkeypox Outbreak in Jakarta: Key Details from Ministry's Director General

The ministry's Director General for Disease Prevention and Control, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said all the patients were men, lived in Jakarta, generally aged 25 to 29 years, and had never received smallpox vaccination, reports Xinhua news agency.