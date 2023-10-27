About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2023 at 11:53 PM
Indonesia's Health Ministry has heightened its vigilance regarding monkeypox as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 14 since the initial detection on October 13.

Monkeypox Outbreak in Jakarta: Key Details from Ministry's Director General

The ministry's Director General for Disease Prevention and Control, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said all the patients were men, lived in Jakarta, generally aged 25 to 29 years, and had never received smallpox vaccination, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
"Some patients have comorbidities such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and hypertension," said Rondonuwu in a virtual press conference.

What is Monkeypox?

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is an uncommon ailment resulting from an mpox virus infection, which belongs to the same virus family as variola virus (smallpox). While mpox symptoms resemble those of smallpox, they are generally less severe, and mpox is seldom deadly. It's important to note that mpox is distinct from chickenpox. (1 Trusted Source
About Mpox

Go to source)

All the cases have mild symptoms, Rondonuwu added, but epidemiologists project the number could multiply to 3,600 a year without any intervention.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. Monkeypox does not spread because of monkeys. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monk
The government is targeting 500 people or 1,000 vaccination doses and so far, it has reached at least 157 people.

Reference :
  1. About Mpox - (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/about/index.html)
Source: IANS
18 of 20 Vietnam Monkeypox Cases Test HIV-Positive

18 of 20 Vietnam Monkeypox Cases Test HIV-Positive


Though monkeypox can affect anyone, CDC research states that approximately 40% of people diagnosed with monkeypox in the US also test positive for HIV.
First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel

First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel


Israel has reported the first case of monkeypox in 2023. Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus.
Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years

Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in Cambodia has reported the first Zika virus case in the country since 2016.
Global Spread of Mpox Virus Persists: Cases Reported in China and Thailand

Global Spread of Mpox Virus Persists: Cases Reported in China and Thailand

The WHO has assessed the risk of monkeypox for the general population in countries not previously impacted by the current outbreak as low.
Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%

Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats serve as the natural reservoirs for Nipah virus.
Tamil Nadu Reports Zero Nipah Virus Cases

Tamil Nadu Reports Zero Nipah Virus Cases

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs.
Nipah Virus Outbreak: 2 Fatalities Trigger Emergency Response in Kozhikode

Nipah Virus Outbreak: 2 Fatalities Trigger Emergency Response in Kozhikode

Nipah virus is mainly a zoonotic disease, transferring from animals to humans, and can also spread via contaminated food or contact with infected individuals.
