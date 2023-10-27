Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

Indonesia's Health Ministry has heightened its vigilance regarding monkeypox as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 14 since the initial detection on October 13.
Monkeypox Outbreak in Jakarta: Key Details from Ministry's Director GeneralThe ministry's Director General for Disease Prevention and Control, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said all the patients were men, lived in Jakarta, generally aged 25 to 29 years, and had never received smallpox vaccination, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Some patients have comorbidities such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and hypertension," said Rondonuwu in a virtual press conference.
All the cases have mild symptoms, Rondonuwu added, but epidemiologists project the number could multiply to 3,600 a year without any intervention.
The government is targeting 500 people or 1,000 vaccination doses and so far, it has reached at least 157 people.
