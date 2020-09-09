Skin Lightening Products Tied to Altered Steroid Hormone Levels

To cosmetically lighten the skin, women misuse topical corticosteroids. This practice is most common among some populations, like Egyptian women.
‘Low cortisol and adrenal insufficiency are serious conditions that can cause extreme fatigue and even lead to death.
’
The practice is associated with significant unfavorable effects such as acne, skin thinning, and other skin damage. Yet the practice proceeds, and there is a lack of awareness of these side effects and other possible health risks from prolonged usage.
Hence, the new study suggests raising awareness of the serious complications linked to the misuse of topical corticosteroids to young women. Over the counter sale of these high strength steroid creams should be limited and prescription only.
Source: Medindia