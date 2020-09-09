Skin Lightening Products Tied to Altered Steroid Hormone Levels

Women who abuse corticosteroid creams for cosmetic skin lightening might be at risk of developing adrenal insufficiency, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Congress of Endocrinology 2020 (e-ECE 2020).



Women that commonly used high strength steroid creams had significantly lower baseline cortisol levels, a sign of impaired cortisol function. These findings suggest that better education on steroid creams' side effects is needed to prevent these women from severely damaging their health.

‘Low cortisol and adrenal insufficiency are serious conditions that can cause extreme fatigue and even lead to death. ’





Hence, the new study suggests raising awareness of the serious complications linked to the misuse of topical corticosteroids to young women. Over the counter sale of these high strength steroid creams should be limited and prescription only.



Source: Medindia The practice is associated with significant unfavorable effects such as acne, skin thinning, and other skin damage. Yet the practice proceeds, and there is a lack of awareness of these side effects and other possible health risks from prolonged usage.Hence, the new study suggests raising awareness of the serious complications linked to the misuse of topical corticosteroids to young women. Over the counter sale of these high strength steroid creams should be limited and prescription only.Source: Medindia

To cosmetically lighten the skin, women misuse topical corticosteroids. This practice is most common among some populations, like Egyptian women.