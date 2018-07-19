medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Do Fair and Lovely Skin Lightening Creams Really Work? First US Study Explores

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 19, 2018 at 10:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What types of people use skin lightening creams? Why do they use them? How well do the creams work? Believed to be the first study of its kind, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) studied such information which could help doctors advise their patients about which creams are the safest and most effective. These findings appear online in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.
Do Fair and Lovely Skin Lightening Creams Really Work? First US Study Explores
Do Fair and Lovely Skin Lightening Creams Really Work? First US Study Explores

The desire for unblemished, clear skin permeates all cultures and societies, making the practice of skin lightening to minimize spots and even a skin tone quite common worldwide. Internationally, the use of creams to lighten skin is widespread and widely studied. In the U.S. however, information about use of these creams is sparse.

In order to understand characteristics associated with the use of lightening products, researchers surveyed 406 adults with cutaneous hyperpigmentation who had been seen in a U.S.-based dermatology clinic from February 2015 through July 2016. Information was collected about patients' demographics, use of over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription lightening products, their components and perceived benefit. Patients also saw a board-certified dermatologist, for assessment of diagnosis, skin type and disease severity.

Of the more than 400 participates in the study, over 70 percent were born outside the U.S. The most common conditions leading to lightening cream use were melasma (brown to gray-brown patches) and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). Less than half reported subjective improvement in their skin tone and results were even worse for those using OTC creams: only 26.5 percent were satisfied with their results. Among those that did report improvement, the most effective agent was prescription-strength triple-combination cream.

The majority (57.5 percent) of these creams were purchased from U.S. pharmacies, but a significant minority were obtained abroad, from community stores or from friends. According to the researchers these unauthorized creams may contain harmful compounds such as mercury, and they emphasize that not all OTC creams are safe to use without supervision.

"This primarily descriptive study highlights important aspects in those who use lightening products," explained corresponding author Neelam Vashi, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at Boston University School of Medicine and director of the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center at Boston Medical Center. "More than half of our responders were not satisfied with their OTC creams, reporting that it did not improve their hyperpigmentation."

Approximately half of the sample population, all of which had cosmetically bothersome hyperpigmentation, had tried OTC lightening agents, with the vast majority consulting a clinician during the course of their treatment. "This indicates a very large group of patients that dermatologists have the ability to educate and counsel, advising on proper application and side effects from inappropriate use of lightening agents."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin occurs, with dark skin around neck, often called black neck diabetes since it commonly occurs in diabetics.

Skin Care During Pregnancy

Skin Care During Pregnancy

Simple and easy skin care tips and home remedies to take care of skin during pregnancy.

Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation

Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation

Dry skin a result in inadequate hydration of the skin. This could be either due to a reduced intake of fluids or faster evaporation following loss of oily layer on the skin.

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Metrosexual Men have begun to believe that fairness is the key to social acceptance. Chemicals in Fairness creams can harm the skin.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work? Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...