Insomnia: Novel Risk Factor Linked to Type 2 Diabetes
Insomnia may be a risk factor linked to developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetologia.

The research recognizes 34 risk factors that are thought to raise (19) or lower (15) the risk of developing the condition, as well as a further 21 'suggestive' risk factors where evidence was not quite as strong.

'Mendelian Randomisation' (MR) technique uses genetic variation as a natural experiment to examine the causal relationships between potentially modifiable risk factors and health consequences in observational data.


To identify possible risk factors for type 2 diabetes, the scholars conducted a review of meta-analyses and review articles in the PubMed database and found 1,360 relevant articles.

They found insomnia as a novel risk factor, with people with insomnia being 17 percent more likely to develop T2D than those without.

Source: Medindia

