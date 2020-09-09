Insomnia: Novel Risk Factor Linked to Type 2 Diabetes

Insomnia may be a risk factor linked to developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetologia.



The research recognizes 34 risk factors that are thought to raise (19) or lower (15) the risk of developing the condition, as well as a further 21 'suggestive' risk factors where evidence was not quite as strong.



'Mendelian Randomisation' (MR) technique uses genetic variation as a natural experiment to examine the causal relationships between potentially modifiable risk factors and health consequences in observational data.



‘Sleeping well can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. ’





They found insomnia as a novel risk factor, with people with insomnia being 17 percent more likely to develop T2D than those without.



Source: Medindia To identify possible risk factors for type 2 diabetes, the scholars conducted a review of meta-analyses and review articles in the PubMed database and found 1,360 relevant articles.They found insomnia as a novel risk factor, with people with insomnia being 17 percent more likely to develop T2D than those without.Source: Medindia 'Mendelian Randomisation' (MR) technique uses genetic variation as a natural experiment to examine the causal relationships between potentially modifiable risk factors and health consequences in observational data.

Recommended Reading Type 2 Diabetes Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World. READ MORE Diabetes A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes. READ MORE Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored. READ MORE Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk Just a cup of filter coffee a day can ward off type 2 diabetes. So, coffee lovers rejoice and stay coffeelicious to fight diabetes. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE Otitis Media Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear. READ MORE