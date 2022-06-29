About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Simple X-rays can Prevent Spinal Fractures in Older People

by Adeline Dorcas on June 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Simple X-rays can Prevent Spinal Fractures in Older People

Simple X-ray method should be introduced as a routine procedure to prevent spinal fractures in the elderly.

Among older people, vertebral compression fractures are very common, and those with such fractures are at high risk of incurring new ones. Findings in a new thesis from the University of Gothenburg indicate that a simple X-ray method should be introduced as a routine procedure in Swedish health care. More elderly patients can then be diagnosed and given the most efficacious drugs.

Drug Cocktail Could Heal Spinal Injuries Effectively

Drug Cocktail Could Heal Spinal Injuries Effectively


Drug cocktail, which combines two commonly available drugs could help the body heal spinal injuries like spinal fractures, reveals a new study.
Advertisement


What is Vertebral Compression?

Vertebral compression means that the spine is compressed, causing a fracture in one of the vertebrae. Vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) occur easily in people with osteoporosis, and affect older women in particular.

The thesis confirms previous research showing that 25% of older women between 75 and 80 have VCFs. However, the majority are unaware that these are causing their back pain - only one in three is diagnosed. Based on population statistics from Statistics Sweden (SCB), there are at least 40,000 older women in Sweden who do not know they have VCFs.
Vertebroplasty Helps Reduce Acute Pain In Spinal Fracture Patients

Vertebroplasty Helps Reduce Acute Pain In Spinal Fracture Patients


For the first time, vertebroplasty has been demonstrated to reduce pain more effectively than a sham intervention.
Advertisement

Diagnostic Imaging Required

Vertebral compressions do not necessarily result in distinct symptoms. Imaging is needed to detect these spinal fractures. If more people were diagnosed, many fractures, much suffering and heavy costs could be avoided.

"People who have had a vertebral compression fracture have more than twice the risk of getting a new one, which means they belong in the high-risk group. So they should be considered for the most efficacious drugs that not only stop bones from collapsing, but also build them up," says Lisa Johansson, doctoral student at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, who authored the thesis.

Efforts to prevent fractures in older people vary around the country. In some regions, but not all, there are established "fracture liaison services," as they are known in Sweden. These ensure that investigations of fractures are structured in a way that greatly reduces the risk of repeat fractures. When elderly patients have suffered fractures, their hip and lumbar spine bone density is examined with the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) method, to find out if they need treatment for osteoporosis. DXA can then also be used to get a side view of the chest and lumbar spine, with a method called vertebral fracture assessment (VFA), in which the height of the vertebrae is analyzed.

Should be a Routine Procedure

The thesis shows that VFA is of great clinical benefit, and the results suggest that the method should be introduced as a routine procedure in health care nationwide.

"The VFA method provides a very low radiation dose, and it's fast, cheap, simple, and effective in finding vertebral compressions. It's a valuable method for diagnosing relevant compressions, and significantly improves fracture risk assessment in older women," Johansson says.

The thesis is based on the SUPERB (Sahlgrenska University Hospital Prospective Evaluation of Risk of Bone Fractures) population study, which included 3,028 women in Gothenburg, between 75 and 80 years old. The study shows that the women with VCFs had lower hip bone density to a greater extent, and their physical functional capacity and health was poorer. The women who had an identifiable vertebral compression, even if it was classed as mild, had a markedly increased fracture risk entirely independent from other risk factors and bone density.

Source: Eurekalert
Targeted Drug Delivery Using Magnetic Surgical Cement That Heals Spinal Fractures

Targeted Drug Delivery Using Magnetic Surgical Cement That Heals Spinal Fractures


By adding magnetic particles to surgical cement used to heal spinal fractures, researchers found they could guide magnetic nanoparticles directly to lesions near the fractures.
Advertisement

Brace is Necessary for Spinal Fracture Healing

Brace is Necessary for Spinal Fracture Healing


Compression fractures in the spine due to osteoporosis, a common condition causing progressive bone loss and increased fracture risk are common in older women.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Compound FracturesCompound Fractures
Fracture of Knee Cap Fracture of Knee Cap
KyphosisKyphosis
Stress FractureStress Fracture
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fracture of Knee Cap Kyphosis Stress Fracture Compound Fractures 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Hospital Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close