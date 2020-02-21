medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Drug Cocktail Could Heal Spinal Injuries Effectively

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug cocktail (i.e., mixing two common drugs) may offer fresh hope for patients with spinal injuries, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal npj Regenerative Medicine.
Drug Cocktail Could Heal Spinal Injuries Effectively
Drug Cocktail Could Heal Spinal Injuries Effectively

The early-stage research in rats, by a group of scientists led by Imperial College London, revealed two existing medications can boost the body's own repair machinery, by triggering the release of stem cells from the bone marrow.

Show Full Article


The team say the two drugs (currently used for bone marrow transplants and bladder control) could be used for different types of bone fractures, including to the spine, hip and leg, to aid healing after surgery or fractures.

When a person has a disease or an injury, the bone marrow (the spongy tissue within bone) mobilizes different types of stem cells to help repair and regenerate tissue.

The new research, involving scientists from Beaumont Health in the U.S, suggests it may be possible to boost the body's ability to repair itself and speed repair, by using new drug combinations to put the bone marrow into a state of 'red alert' and send specific kinds of stem cells into action.

In the new study, funded by Wellcome, the researchers used drugs to trigger the bone marrow of healthy rats to release mesenchymal stem cells, a type of adult stem cell that can turn into bone, and help repair bone fractures.

Professor Sara Rankin, corresponding author of the study from the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, said: "The body repairs itself all the time. We know that when bones break they will heal, and this requires the activation of stem cells in the bone. However, when the damage is severe, there are limits to what the body can do of its own accord. We hope that by using these existing medications to mobilize stem cells, as we were able to do in rats in our new study, we could potentially call up extra numbers of these stem cells, in order to boost our bodies own ability to mend itself and accelerate the repair process. Further down the line, our work could lead to new treatments to repair all types of bone fracture."

The two treatments used in the research were a CXCR4 antagonist, used for bone marrow transplants, and a beta-3 adrenergic agonist, that is used for bladder control.

The rats were given a single treatment with the two drugs, which triggered enhanced binding of calcium to the site of bone injury, speeding bone formation and healing.

The researchers stress they did not analyze restoration of movement in the bone, or repair to additional tissue such as nerves.

One of the drugs used in the study was found to trigger fat cells in the bone marrow to release endocannabinoids, which suggests they may have a role in mobilizing the stem cells and thereby promoting healing. However, the researchers add that phytocannabinoids (such as cannabis) would not have the same effect, as they act on the brain rather than the bone marrow.

The researchers say the drug combinations now need to be tested in humans.

Dr Tariq Fellous, first author of the research from Imperial's National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI) said: "We first need to see if these medications release the stem cells in healthy volunteers, before we can then test them in patients with fractures. We have the drugs and know they are safe to use in humans - we just need the funding for the human trials."

Dr Andia Redpath, co-first author from the NHLI, added that repurposing existing medications that help the body heal itself - so called Regenerative Pharmacology - could have great potential as an efficient and cost-effective approach for a range of diseases.

"Rather than devising new stem cell treatments from scratch that involve lengthy and expensive trials, our approach harnesses the power of the body's own stem cells, using existing drugs. We already know the treatments in our study are safe, it's now just a matter of exploring further if they help our bodies heal."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Stroke Drug Improves Stem Cell Therapy for Spinal Injury

Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), a drug commonly used to treat non-hemorrhagic stroke, boosts stem cell therapy for spinal injury.

Spinal Cord Injury Repair Efforts Boosted Using New Injection

Reducing the risk of further injury and boosting the propagation of potentially reparative cells by using a new method for delivering neural precursor cells (NSCs) to spinal cord injuries in rats has now been discovered.

Human Stem Cells May Enhance Quality Of Life In Spinal Injury Patients

Implanting human stem cells in the cord may give relief from chronic pain and bladder dysfunction, two most severe and disabling effects in spinal injury patients.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word  'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityKyphosisSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaLeg Injuries and Disorders
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Noonan Syndrome

Getting Enough Sleep can Help Teens Cope with Social Stress and Pressure

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive