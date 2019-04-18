medindia
Simple Wedding Skin Care Tips to Make You Glow on Your Big Day

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 18, 2019 at 1:57 PM Lifestyle News
Wedding season is here, filled with a lot of dreams and every bride likes to have naturally glowing skin on their wedding day. So, are you ready to have a picture-perfect marriage? Then, here are a few easy bridal skin care tips that can make you shine on your big day. So, hurry up, get the glow and make sure no one can stop you from having a blast on the most memorable day of your life.
The bridal glow is every bride's dream. Don't let the harsh summer come in your way, and work your way towards it by keeping yourself hydrated and moisturized, say experts.

Here are some easy tips by Hardhad Malve, Head Medical, Nestle Skin Health (Cetaphil) and Satish Bhatia (M.D.), dermatologist and cutaneous surgeon, to make you glow on your big day:

  • Hydrating is important: Hydrate plenty in summer to combat the heat. The best solution for brides is to use a hydrating lotion. Ideally, water is the best remedy for fixing up your skin as it helps in flushing out toxins from your body making you feel refreshed during the hot days.
  • Cleansing is a must: Use a gentle skin cleanser twice a day with tissue or water. This cleanses without irritation to leave your skin soft and smooth. This mild, soap-free formula removes dirt, make-up, and impurities and also helps retain the skin's moisture.
  • For brides with oily skin, it can be a challenge to cope with make-up. Hence, investing in a cleanser which helps in getting rid of the skin's grease and grime, is a good bet. It is kind of sensitive skin and perfect for those who suffer from acne.
  • Replenish the skin's moisture: Summer can be harsh on your skin and last-minute breakouts, darkening and dullness can stress out any bride with dry skin. Choose a moisturizer which is lightweight, yet rich in macadamia oil which helps to hydrate and nourish the skin. Make sure it is specifically formulated to soothe dry skin and is non-greasy, non-irritating and non-comedogenic since this will eliminate clog pores.


Source: IANS

