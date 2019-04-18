medindia
New Artificial Intelligence System May Help Improve Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 18, 2019 at 2:47 PM
Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) system may help radiologists to detect prostate cancer effectively.
New Artificial Intelligence System May Help Improve Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The system, called FocalNet, helps identify and predict the aggressiveness of the disease by evaluating magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and does so with nearly the same level of accuracy as experienced radiologists.

FocalNet is an artificial neural network, which uses an algorithm that comprises more than a million trainable variables, according to researchers, including Ruiming Cao from the University of California, Los Angeles.

For the study, published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, the team trained the system by having it analyze MRI scans of 417 men with prostate cancer. Scans were fed into the system to help it learn to assess and classify tumors in a consistent way and then compare results to the actual pathology specimen.

The team compared the system's results with readings by UCLA radiologists with more than 10 years of experience.

The findings showed the AI system was 80.5 percent accurate in reading MRIs, while UCLA radiologists were 83.9 percent accurate.

Radiologists use MRI to detect and assess the aggressiveness of malignant prostate tumors. But it typically takes practicing on thousands of scans to learn how to accurately determine whether a tumor is cancerous or benign and to accurately estimate the grade of cancer, the team said.

The research suggests an artificial intelligence system could save time and potentially provide diagnostic guidance to less-experienced radiologists.

Source: IANS

