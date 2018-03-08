medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Ways to Survive Rain on Your Wedding

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 3, 2018 at 5:56 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Wedding brings along a lot of dreams. Everyone likes to have a picture-perfect marriage. But imagine suddenly if it starts raining. Do not worry, here are a few simple tips for you to survive rain on your wedding day.
Simple Ways to Survive Rain on Your Wedding
Simple Ways to Survive Rain on Your Wedding

A lot of people love the thought of getting married during monsoon, but there are some things one needs to keep in mind to make it a perfect affair, say experts.

Kunal Rai, Vice President - Weddings and Events at Tamarind Global and Saloni Sanghvi, Event Specialist at Entertainment Bay, list dos and don'ts:

Things you should do:

  • First and foremost, keep the wedding indoors. Book a hotel, hall or palace -- as your budget permits --, but there must be a solid roof over the head of your wedding guests.
  • Treat the season as a blessing, and plan a rain dance party as a pre-wedding event.
  • The wedding outfit can also be matched with the theme of the season, where one can opt for colors like peach, subtle gold and hues of pink.
  • Accessorise the wedding favors with umbrellas, cute raincoats and other rain-wear gear like flip-flops.
  • Keep a balanced approach towards the number of hot and cold beverages.

Things you should not do:

  • Monsoon is a bad time to wear make-up. Even waterproof makeup needs constant touch-ups. However, one can always bet on high-quality water-proof make-up to last longer and make less of a mess.
  • Avoid heels and stilettos. Instead, opt for wedgies and even good old-fashioned jutties to go with your clothes.
  • Unless you wish for the hem of your dresses to be lined with brown/black grime, do not opt for floor length gowns, suits, anarkalis and designer dresses.
  • What is a wedding without flowers? A monsoon wedding! Flowers tend to welt quickly in the humid weather, so one should avoid flower-based decorations. Instead, go for lightweight parachute material decorations such as drapes and gazebo. Even artificial flowers can be a great option.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Skin-Care Tips to Help Grooms Give Competition to Brides on 'Wedding Day'

Skin-Care Tips to Help Grooms Give Competition to Brides on 'Wedding Day'

Those days are gone when men simply turned up for their wedding and the focus was only on the bride.

Marriage Good for the Heart

Marriage Good for the Heart

People who are married are less prone to heart attacks than singles and more likely to recover if struck with one!

Wedding Care: How to Get Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair?

Wedding Care: How to Get Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair?

Simple and easy beauty tips to get glowing skin and shiny hair for your wedding revealed.

Bridal Make-Up Hacks for Winter Wedding

Bridal Make-Up Hacks for Winter Wedding

Kalpana Sharma, make-up artist from The Body Shop, has listed some tips on bridal make-up in winter.

How to Save your marriage

How to Save your marriage

You can save your marriage - even when your partner insists on a divorce.

More News on:

How to Save your marriage 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...