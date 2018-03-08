Simple Ways to Survive Rain on Your Wedding

Wedding brings along a lot of dreams. Everyone likes to have a picture-perfect marriage. But imagine suddenly if it starts raining. Do not worry, here are a few simple tips for you to survive rain on your wedding day.

A lot of people love the thought of getting married during monsoon, but there are some things one needs to keep in mind to make it a perfect affair, say experts.



‘Wedding celebrations during monsoon become a risky task. Do not worry about the bad weather or rain, here are few cool ways to survive rain on your wedding day. Make sure no one can stop you from having a blast on the most memorable day of your life.’ Kunal Rai, Vice President - Weddings and Events at Tamarind Global and Saloni Sanghvi, Event Specialist at Entertainment Bay, list dos and don'ts:



Things you should do:



First and foremost, keep the wedding indoors. Book a hotel, hall or palace -- as your budget permits --, but there must be a solid roof over the head of your wedding guests.

Treat the season as a blessing, and plan a rain dance party as a pre-wedding event.

The wedding outfit can also be matched with the theme of the season, where one can opt for colors like peach, subtle gold and hues of pink.

Accessorise the wedding favors with umbrellas, cute raincoats and other rain-wear gear like flip-flops.

Keep a balanced approach towards the number of hot and cold beverages.

Things you should not do:



Monsoon is a bad time to wear make-up. Even waterproof makeup needs constant touch-ups. However, one can always bet on high-quality water-proof make-up to last longer and make less of a mess.

Avoid heels and stilettos. Instead, opt for wedgies and even good old-fashioned jutties to go with your clothes.

Unless you wish for the hem of your dresses to be lined with brown/black grime, do not opt for floor length gowns, suits, anarkalis and designer dresses.

What is a wedding without flowers? A monsoon wedding! Flowers tend to welt quickly in the humid weather, so one should avoid flower-based decorations. Instead, go for lightweight parachute material decorations such as drapes and gazebo. Even artificial flowers can be a great option.



